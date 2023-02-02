DPO Pay is Fintech Discovery of the Year

…For deepening financial inclusion through cutting edge innovations

DPO Pay, a leading African Payment Service Provider, has been adjudged as the ‘Fintech Discovery of the Year’ at the 2022 Ghana Fintech Awards.

The award recognizes international fintech companies, working within the local Ghanaian fintech ecosystem to provide multiple choices to the industry and clients, ranging from payments infrastructure, credit and debit cards, mobile money, merchant acquisitions and other payment methods, leading to an integrated financial sector.

This recognition was also to appreciate and honour the company’s contribution to the provision of best-in-class infrastructure for the deployment of fintech solutions, ease of integration with third parties to offer both financial and non-financial services, provision of excellent service support structure, robust service-oriented technology platform that enables seamless transactions among others.

Country Manager, Frank Anwelle, who received the award on behalf of the company, attributed the recognition to the company’s continuous desire to roll out cutting-edge solutions to simplify payment processing across the continent with the objective of deepening financial inclusion.

“We are thriving in the industry and this recognition was in appreciation of the value additions that we give to our merchants,” he stated. “With DPO Pay, no one is left behind, because we try to offer seamless solutions to our merchants to simplify the payment process,” he added.

Mr. Anwelle said that being honoured as the Fintech Discovery of the Year positions the company “very well” to pursue wide-range programmes to deepen the company’s presence in Ghana and across the continent. “We are among the top five fintech companies that had a good acquisition and this means that we have the right investment to expand and deepen our presence,” he said.

DPO Pay currently works with over 60,000 active merchants, including airlines, hotels, restaurants, travel agents, and eCommerce all over Africa.

And, as part of its efforts to bring payment solutions closer to local businesses including small and medium Enterprises, in 2022 DPO Pay partnered with Mastercard to enable thousands of these businesses to offer their customers greater choice and convenience by pivoting online and accepting digital payments.

The company also released a new version of its payments app, DPO Pay Mobile. Previously known as DumaPay, the App now offers a variety of new features to allow for easier, more convenient transactions no matter where in Africa their businesses are.

DPO Pay was founded in 2006 and since then it has grown to be a pan-African PSP with more than 400 employees and a presence in 21 African countries.

The 2022 Ghana Fintech Awards is an initiative of Arkel Limited – a Fintech research and management consulting firm – that is proudly supported by the Ghana Fintech and Payments Association. The awards scheme was initiated to recognise and acknowledge the efforts and achievements of individuals and companies driving last mile solutions.

By Bernard Yaw Ashiadey