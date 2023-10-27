DPRK announces closure of its embassy in Angola

The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) announced the unilateral closure of its diplomatic mission in Angola, according to a statement issued by the Angolan Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MIREX) on Wednesday.

The announcement was made by Jo Pyong Chol, the ambassador of DPRK to Angola, on Wednesday during a farewell meeting with Tete Antonio, the minister of Foreign Affairs of Angola.

Jo said by the decision of Pyongyang, DPRK’s capital, the embassy in Angola is closed, and the diplomat is returning to his home country.

MIREX’s statement did not give specific reasons.

Angola and the DPRK have had relations since Angola’s independence on Nov. 11, 1975, and the two countries have cooperated in the fields of health, construction, and information technology.

The DPRK has announced the closure of its embassy in Uganda as part of its efforts to increase the efficiency of external institutions, according to a statement by Uganda’s State House late Monday.