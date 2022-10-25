DPS International Ghana Wins Big at ISSAG

The badminton boys and girls team of Delhi Private School – Ghana emerged victors at the recently ended International School Sports Association Games, ISSAG.

The ISSAG is held annually to unearth young and potential talents within the various schools. It also forms part of extra curriculum activities aimed at refreshing the brains of the students.

The 2-day event which came off from Friday 21st to Saturday, 22nd October, 2022 at the Achimota School attracted 16 private international schools across the country.

Prior to the finals, the young sensational DPS boys and girls cruised comfortably after winning all 3 matches to book the final berth against Roman Ridge School.

Displaying high level of experience and sportsmanship, DPS whipped their opponent, Roman Ridge to settle on a 2-1 score to clinch the ultimate.

The girls also stunned and delivered a sensational victory over their counterparts in an intriguing finals.

In an interview with this portal, the head coach, Micheal Darbah expressed gratitude to authorities of the school for the opportunity to lead the entourage.

“It was a nice game and my school did really well. I want to thank the management of DPS for the support, the love was great, the fans and everybody who came to support us,” he said.

He revealed plans of pushing for total success in their next subsequent games.

“Next year we will do more than what we did this year. We are going to prepare more and focus on winning all the trophies again. So other schools should expect the best from us,” the coach Micheal Darbah stated.

The players were presented with glamorous trophies and medals.