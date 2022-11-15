DPSI Claim table Tennis Trophies at 2022 ISSAG

Team DPSI delivered some spectacular performances to win the table tennis finals at the recently ended 2022 International School Sports Association Games, ISSAG.

The games which took place at SOS in Accra over the weekend, attracted 16 international private schools across the country.

DPSI star studded boys side, Raj Thakwani, Shriman Jha, Famanzan Traore and Shrirang Chandankhede made history after beating their noisy neighbours, Association International School, AIS, 3-0 (11-7, 11-8, 11-9) to claim the ultimate trophy.

Following the pace, their girls team also paraded a strong side in the finals against Ghana International School, GIS.

Samantha Owuraku, Avni Sangai, Carlynda Amoah and Yeji Kim top spins and loops were unmatched for their counterparts.

They rallied match points with both backhand and forehand to settle on 3-1 (11-9, 10-11, 11-7, 11-9) over GIS.

Michael Darbah, in an interview with this portal expressed gratitude to the entire playing body and management.

“The victory is even beyond me, I am highly grateful to the DPSI management, they stood behind us through thick and thin and we have delivered. It wasn’t easy but we will keep going and doing our best.

“I want to dedicate this victory to the boys and girls who played their heart out throughout the competition, they are the champions,” Head coach of DPSI, Michael Darbah stated.

Captains of both sides also expressed their gratitude to management and their impressions.

Captain of the girls team, Yeji Kim said, “This was my first time participating in the ISSAG as well as being a captain for the girls table tennis. I want to thank all of my team members for putting in their all and cooperating, making DPSI take the trophy home proudly.

“A special thanks to our coach for all the training and preparing us for the event. I can’t wait for the next ISSAG to compete once again!,” Yeji Kim stated.

The leader of the boys side, Shriman Jha stated that guiding his side to victory was his top objective.

“As a captain, it’s been really fortunate to see the grow and it’s our second time going into the competition and we’ve won it two times, so it’s a great privilege to captain such a great team.

“We had a slow start but we managed to come back stronger with my players and we finally won, so it’s was really great,” the boys captain, Shriman Jha said.

Winning both categories, DPSI took home medals and glamorous trophies.