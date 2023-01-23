Dr. Abena Tannor appointed to handle classification for Africa Wheelchair Tennis in Abuja

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has appointed Dr. Abena Tannor to perform a classification role at the Africa Wheelchair Tennis Championship for the upcoming ITF Wheelchair Tennis Classifier (WTC) qualifiers in Abuja, Nigeria.

Dr. Tannor a Certified Classifier Level One holder was part of the ITF WTC training workshop held in London, in December last year.

In an interview with the GNA Sports she commended the authorities for the opportunity to showcase her knowledge in the sport.

She added that she was ready to provide any form of assistance for Ghana Wheelchair Team when the need arises.

She said “I want to thank the ITF for the opportunity given me to perform a classification role in this year’s event.

“Last year I had an opportunity to attend a wheelchair workshop in London to acquire more knowledge about classification, I am happy that I would be sharing the knowledge at the programme,” she noted.

She called on government to invest in disability sports, saying “I want to appeal to government to support disabilities sports to grow because it would benefit the nation and persons with disability”.

Dr. Tandoh also called on corporate entities to support Ghana Wheelchair team to participate in international events.

The Africa Wheelchair Tennis Championship is scheduled to take place in Abuja, Nigeria from February 8, to February 11, 2023.