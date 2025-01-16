Dr. Adeyemi Urges Businesses to Harness Power of Intentional Transformation

Global Speaker, Dr. Rev. Sam Adeyemi, has urged business leaders and staff members to be attentive to their surroundings, emphasising that what they hear and see are critical to achieving sustainable transformation.

He explained that “seeing and hearing are two critical principles that enter the heart,” and help transform people.

“Transformation happens within and not without and also starts with self-leadership,” he indicated.

Speaking as the Guest Speaker at the Jospong Leadership Conference (JLC) 2025, Dr. Adeyemi presented on “Bridging the Gap: Leadership Journey of Connection and Change” on Wednesday, January 15, 2025.

As Chief Executive Officer of Sam Adeyemi GLC Inc., he encouraged the staff and management of JGC to reflect on their surroundings, take practical steps, and strive for results.

The JLC-2025, 12th edition, themed “Transformation through Leadership,” aims to promote business sustainability, positive work ethics, and impactful change within the group.

Over 2,000 managers and senior staff members of the JGC participated both in-person and via zoom.

Dr. Adeyemi stressed the importance of intentional transformation, highlighting the transformative power of movies and other media.

He also emphasised changing the narrative around oneself, saying, “Be intentional about how you want your life to be transformed.”

Additionally, he noted that communication, mentoring, and international travel contribute to sustainable transformation.

On that score, the man of God commended the Executive Chairman of Jospong Group, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, for investing in staff development through international training opportunities.

Dr. Siaw Agyepong also expressed gratitude to Dr. Adeyemi for consistently supporting Jospong Group’s JLCs despite his busy schedule.