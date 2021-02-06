Dr. Adomako Kissi supports seamstresses with sewing machines

As part of efforts of fulfilling the campaign promises made during the 2020 general elections, Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi, Member of Parliament for Anyaa-Sowutuom Constituency has taken another giant step by presenting sewing equipment to seamstresses and tailors in his constituency.

The equipment which was distributed to the beneficiaries who were selected randomly comprised 103 machines, and some additional Hair Dryers to Hairdressers.

In an interview with Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi, he noted that as MP his ultimate aim is to help promote skills development in order to reduce unemployment in the country.

This he said, already pragmatic steps had been taken to ensure the attainment of set targets.

Adding that, the presentation of the equipment was also aimed at supporting the beneficiaries to become economically independent in life.

The MP further advised the recipients to put the sewing machines to good use in order to transform lives in their communities.

However, he also seized the opportunity to update the masses on what the new government is up to:

“With the 2021 Legislative Session upon us, members of the parliament are working diligently to understand the challenges facing our country and their respective constituencies in order to craft policies that benefit the people of Ghana now and for decades to come.”



Ghana has been impacted by COVID -19 in 2020 and several debates were done to provide pandemic relief and support.

Many necessary adjustments to budgets were made to keep the country running. Ghanaians also faced significant job losses, school closure, and other disasters.

According to him, his government is committed to bettering the lives of all and sundry in the country.

“There are some key ideas we need to consider:

Proper allocation of funds in a way that maximizes each cedi and preparing for any future crisis is critical for our economic survival and future prosperity.

Continued investment in transportation, recreation, and technology infrastructure projects will provide a solid foundation for jobs and quality of life.

Efforts to improve access to healthcare, housing, and education will open the door of opportunity to everyone in the country.

Finally, after going through the pandemic for about a year, it is important that we reassess how we respond to emergencies to allow for swift action, but never at the expense of the will of the people.

I am looking forward to debating and enacting policies that will improve the lives of the good people of Ghana,” he highlighted.

However, the beneficiaries in elation also expressed their profound gratitude to the MP for his kind gesture and promised to use the sewing machines judiciously in order to achieve desired results.

They also promised to train others to become successful citizens in the future.