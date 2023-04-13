Dr Adutwum applauds people of Bosomtwe for keeping faith with NPP

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister for Education, has applauded the people of Bosomtwe in the Ashanti region, for keeping faith with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) over the years.

He said the people were reaping the benefits of remaining loyal to the party, with the significant infrastructural development currently ongoing in the constituency to drive economic development.

Dr Adutwum, who doubles as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Bosomtwe, said the NPP was reciprocating the confidence reposed in the party by the people with the execution of numerous projects in the constituency.

Speaking in various churches within the constituency during the Easter festivities, the MP said there were several completed and ongoing projects, which was transforming Bosomtwe.

The construction of the main road linking the constituency to Kumasi would open the area for economic growth and enhance the tourism potentials of the Lake Bosomtwe.

Dr Adutwum said school projects executed in the constituency since 2017, were changing the face of education in the constituency and called on parents to take advantage to educate the children.

“There were only three Senior High Schools (SHS) in this constituency when the NPP returned to power in 2017, but today we have more than 10 across the constituency,” the Minister revealed.

This, he noted, was a testimony of the aggressive push for access to education by this administration and stressed the need for Ghanaians to maintain the NPP to sustain the impactful education policy direction in the country.

He said the vision of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in making secondary education free was to create equal opportunities for Ghanaian children, to realise their potentials irrespective of their economic situation.

The Minister said the era where students in rural areas were denied access to secondary education in grade ‘A’ schools because of poor BECE results was over with the introduction of the Free SHS Policy.

He said Bosomtwe would soon see tremendous progress following his personal project of sponsoring about 150 students in the constituency to study medicine and engineering in various universities.

The idea was to produce a lot of engineers and doctors as a constituency, to spearhead the development of the area, while creating opportunities for the next generation.