Dr Adutwum Receives Standing Ovation At Adisadel College’s 112 Anniversary

The Minister for Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, last Saturday received a standing ovation after he had delivered a 32-minutes speech at the 112th speech and prize-giving day of Adisadel College in Cape Coast.

The Minister told the gathering the nation had gone through various education reforms over the decades and the reforms had not made much impact on the nation, this Dr Adutwum said the time had come for a new paradigm shift from such reforms but rather resort to a ‘common sense’ restructuring to meet the 21st-century requirement of the global market.

‘What we are doing is to look at the weaknesses in the various reforms done over the years to a ‘common sense’ restructuring to meet the 21st-century requirement of the global market. He spoke.

The education minister urged all stakeholders in the nation’s education to play their roles prudently to ensure that the nation attained the best for the good of all.

Just after Dr Adutwum announced “Thank you for your attention” the audience in the filled to capacity large auditorium stood up amid thunderous applause which lasted over two minutes for the Minister amid shouting and screaming ‘we are very proud of you, ‘this is the right man to transform Ghana’s economy through education.

Other dignitaries who were with the education minister were Mr Kwadwo Kyeremateng, Minister for Trade and Industry, the Omanhene of Cape Coast, Osabarima Kwesi Atta II, Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Secondi, Rt. Rev, Alexander K. Asmah, the Commander of Kofi Annan International Peace Keeping and Training Centre (KAIPTC), Major Gen. Francis Ofori and a Computer Scientist, Dr Nii Narku Quaynor among others.

The school’s anniversary attracted people from all walks of life as some old students from across the globe travelled to Cape Coast to be part of the events.

Before commencing the speeches and presentations, the school’s cadet corps thrilled the audience with a resounding military drills and matching attracting several applauses from the large gathering comprising old students, parents, staff, traditional leaders and other people.

The skills and talent exhibited by the school’s cadet corps showed a great potential in the youth to join any of the nation’s security services after their schooling.

After asking permission to leave the function at the Adisadel College, photographers at the durbar grounds became very busy as they got the opportunity of assisting people who appealed to the education minister to allow them to take photograph with them.

Obviously surprised with the number of people desiring to take photographs, Dr Adutwum had no option but to accept the wish of the people leading to the majority of the people taking pictures with the astute educationist and now a politician from the Bosomtwe constituency in the Ashanti region.