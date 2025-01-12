Dr. Agbeko urges Mahama to learn from the past and prioritize Ghana’s growth over cronyism

In a passionate address that resonated deeply with many Ghanaians, Rt. Rev Dr. Lt. Col. Divine Agbeko, the Moderator of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana (EPCG), recently spoke out against what he described as “naughty stealing taxes.”

These taxes, according to Dr. Agbeko, have become a heavy burden on the everyday Ghanaian, with the government repeatedly taxing money that has already been taxed or imposing additional taxes on transactions and remittances that feel especially burdensome.

Dr. Agbeko made his remarks during the induction service of Pr. Dr. Mrs. Salomey Praise Otami-Abutiate as Presbyter Executive of the EPCG at the Elorm Parish in Ho. Without hesitation, he criticized the current tax system, saying, “Take the naughty stealing taxes that can even tax money in your pocket after it has been taxed, they will tax it again.” He continued, “You want to send money, they will take it again. So, everywhere, they are just sucking from you.”

Dr. Agbeko’s comments struck a chord with many who are frustrated by the country’s tax system, which many feel disproportionately impacts the average citizen. In his call for reform, the church leader proposed a more transparent and fairer approach to taxation. He suggested that tollbooth taxes, for example, could be used to maintain roads, and that the funds should go towards their intended purpose, rather than being mismanaged or misappropriated.

“If you like, give it to me,” Dr. Agbeko challenged. “If you like, give the road tax collection to me, and I will start building the roads.” His remarks, delivered with evident frustration, were a direct call for accountability and more efficient public spending, reflecting his desire to ease the financial burden on ordinary Ghanaians.

Beyond taxes, Dr. Agbeko also addressed leadership in the country, particularly turning his attention to former President John Dramani Mahama. He urged Mahama to learn from his past mistakes, particularly those that led to his label of “incompetence.” Dr. Agbeko advised that Mahama, now re-elected to office, should not repeat the same errors that tarnished his previous tenure.

“Mahama will have a hard time, but with the help of God and learning from the past, the experience, he must not repeat those things for which he was labelled incompetent,” Dr. Agbeko said with conviction, emphasizing the importance of growth and development in leadership.

The Moderator also called for a more ethical approach to governance, specifically warning Mahama against favoritism and cronyism. “He should not look into the faces of friends, families, and cronies and say you take here, you take here. That attitude will not help him,” he said. Dr. Agbeko’s challenge to the President to prioritize national interests over personal ones was a powerful reminder that true leadership demands selflessness and accountability.

As Ghana continues to grapple with pressing socio-economic challenges, Dr. Agbeko’s words underscore the need for transparency, fiscal responsibility, and leadership that serves the common good. His call for a better tax system and his appeal for reform in governance are vital contributions to ongoing discussions about the country’s future.