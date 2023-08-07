Dr Aggrey-Darkoh appointed head of Civil Service

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Dr Evans Aggrey-Darkoh as the head of Civil Service of Ghana.

He replaces Nana Kwasi Agyekum-Dwamena.

Dr Aggrey-Darkoh, until his appointment on August 2, 2023, was the Chief Director of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

A letter signed by the Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante, said Dr Aggrey-Darkoh has 14 days to indicate his acceptance or otherwise.

His appointment is pursuant to Article 193(1) of the Constitution and Section 6 (1) of the Civil Service Act, 1993(PNDC 327).

“I am pleased to inform you that the President has appointed you to act as the Head of the Civil Service, pending receipt of the constitutionally required advise from the Public Service Commission,” the letter indicated.

Dr Aggrey-Darkoh holds a PhD in Political Science from the University of Ghana with specialisation in Public Policy Analysis. He was a Senior Lecturer, at the Department of Political Science, University of Ghana, from 2003 to 2018.

Dr Aggrey-Darkoh, an old student of Swedru Senior High School, has been an Adjunct Lecturer, at the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College since 2003.

He was an Adjunct Lecturer, at Kofi Annan International Peace Keeping Training Centre, from 2014 to 2019.

Currently, he is a Resource Person- Election Observation Training Course at the Kofi Annan International and a Resource Person for Election Management Training at the same Centre.

He is also an Assessor at the National Accreditation Board now part of the Ghana Education Tertiary Commission [GTEC]) and was an External Examiner for the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration from 2013-2015.

Dr Aggrey-Darkoh is a member of the Ghana Statistical Service Board where he chairs the Human Resource Committee.

He also chaired the Civil Service Week Planning Committee for four years-2020, 2021, 2022. 2023. In 2022, the Service warded him Civil Service Special Award for his immense leadership for the successful organization of the annual Civil Service Week for two consecutive years (2020-2021).

Dr Aggrey-Darkoh’s areas of expertise include Public Policy Analysis, Politics/Administration Interface, Public Policy Making, Public Sector Reforms, and Local Government Administration.