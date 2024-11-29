Dr. Agyepong Calls For Unity And Gratitude At Jospong Group Thanksgiving Service

The Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, has delivered a heartfelt and inspiring address during the company’s annual Thanksgiving Service.

The event, which has become a cornerstone of the group’s calendar, was held to reflect on the past year’s successes, express gratitude to God, and seek His guidance for the future.

In his opening remarks, Dr. Agyepong warmly welcomed attendees, describing the service as an opportunity not only to give thanks but to refocus and realign with the values that guide the organization.

“This Thanksgiving service is not merely a ritual but a moment to renew our commitment to excellence, humility, and service,” he said.

Dr. Agyepong reflected on the group’s humble beginnings, sharing visuals that highlighted its early days, which started with a single tricycle.

“This tricycle was the foundation of our journey. Through God’s abundant grace, we have grown into a multi-faceted organization making a significant impact locally and globally,” he recounted.

The Chairman unveiled the theme for 2024: “Jesus is More Than Enough,” and urged employees, partners, and stakeholders to embrace this theme as a guiding principle in their personal and professional lives.

Drawing parallels between the company’s growth and Ghana’s national journey, Dr. Agyepong highlighted the nation’s progress since independence in 1957, emphasizing the importance of unity and peace.

“If the Lord had not been on Ghana’s side, we would not have achieved the stability and democracy we cherish today,” he remarked, urging Ghanaians to rise above divisions as the country prepares for elections in 2024.

“Let us work together to ensure Ghana remains a beacon of harmony and progress. Our democracy is precious, and it is our collective duty to protect and nurture it,” he said, quoting the Ghana Pentecostal Council’s affirmation that Ghana can continue to lead as a stable and democratic nation in Africa.

Dr. Agyepong commended the dedication and hard work of the group’s board, management, and staff, attributing the company’s success to their commitment and teamwork.

“Your efforts have laid a solid foundation for the future, and I encourage us all to step into the new year with faith, determination, and a shared vision,” he added.

The Thanksgiving Service brought together executives, employees, and stakeholders from the Jospong Group and beyond.

It served as a platform to celebrate achievements while inspiring attendees to work towards greater goals, rooted in faith and unity, in the year ahead.