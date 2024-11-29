Friday, November 29, 2024
More
    Dc B Ccf Ab C D B B C
    News

    Dr. Agyepong Calls For Unity And Gratitude At Jospong Group Thanksgiving Service

    By: Prosper Kay

    Date:

    The Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, has delivered a heartfelt and inspiring address during the company’s annual Thanksgiving Service.

    The event, which has become a cornerstone of the group’s calendar, was held to reflect on the past year’s successes, express gratitude to God, and seek His guidance for the future.

    In his opening remarks, Dr. Agyepong warmly welcomed attendees, describing the service as an opportunity not only to give thanks but to refocus and realign with the values that guide the organization.

    “This Thanksgiving service is not merely a ritual but a moment to renew our commitment to excellence, humility, and service,” he said.

    Dr. Agyepong reflected on the group’s humble beginnings, sharing visuals that highlighted its early days, which started with a single tricycle.

    “This tricycle was the foundation of our journey. Through God’s abundant grace, we have grown into a multi-faceted organization making a significant impact locally and globally,” he recounted.

    The Chairman unveiled the theme for 2024: “Jesus is More Than Enough,” and urged employees, partners, and stakeholders to embrace this theme as a guiding principle in their personal and professional lives.

    Drawing parallels between the company’s growth and Ghana’s national journey, Dr. Agyepong highlighted the nation’s progress since independence in 1957, emphasizing the importance of unity and peace.

    “If the Lord had not been on Ghana’s side, we would not have achieved the stability and democracy we cherish today,” he remarked, urging Ghanaians to rise above divisions as the country prepares for elections in 2024.

    “Let us work together to ensure Ghana remains a beacon of harmony and progress. Our democracy is precious, and it is our collective duty to protect and nurture it,” he said, quoting the Ghana Pentecostal Council’s affirmation that Ghana can continue to lead as a stable and democratic nation in Africa.

    Dr. Agyepong commended the dedication and hard work of the group’s board, management, and staff, attributing the company’s success to their commitment and teamwork.

    “Your efforts have laid a solid foundation for the future, and I encourage us all to step into the new year with faith, determination, and a shared vision,” he added.

    The Thanksgiving Service brought together executives, employees, and stakeholders from the Jospong Group and beyond.

    It served as a platform to celebrate achievements while inspiring attendees to work towards greater goals, rooted in faith and unity, in the year ahead.

     

     

    Previous article
    MGA Consulting Wins  Overall Best Business Promotion & Consultancy Sector Award
    Next article
    Safeguard Ghana’s Peace Ahead of Elections – Jospong Group CEO Urges Citizens
    Prosper Kay
    Prosper Kay

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Share post:

    Subscribe

    Electoral Commission

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Dr. Siaw Agyepong Urges Calm and Responsible Participation in December 7 Polls

    Prosper Kay Prosper Kay -
    As Ghana gears up for the crucial December 7...

    Safeguard Ghana’s Peace Ahead of Elections – Jospong Group CEO Urges Citizens

    Prosper Kay Prosper Kay -
    Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, Executive Chairman of the Jospong...

    MGA Consulting Wins  Overall Best Business Promotion & Consultancy Sector Award

    Ike Dzokpo Ike Dzokpo -
    MGA Consulting Ghana Limited, a rapidly growing management consultancy...

    Yango and Zindi Celebrate Winners of 2024 Accra Mobility Hackathon

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Propelling Technological Innovation In Ghana The winners of the inaugural...

    About us

    Ghana leading online news portal for executives in Ghana, Africa and around the World

    Address: No. 1 Ostwe Close Klannaa St, Box la 478, Accra

    Tel: +233 20 189 6055

    Email: newsghana101@gmail.com

    Menu

    The latest

    Dr. Siaw Agyepong Urges Calm and Responsible Participation in December 7 Polls

    News 0
    As Ghana gears up for the crucial December 7...

    Safeguard Ghana’s Peace Ahead of Elections – Jospong Group CEO Urges Citizens

    News 0
    Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, Executive Chairman of the Jospong...

    MGA Consulting Wins  Overall Best Business Promotion & Consultancy Sector Award

    News 0
    MGA Consulting Ghana Limited, a rapidly growing management consultancy...

    Subscribe

    © 2012-2024 News Ghana All Rights Reserved.

    error: Content is protected !!
    WP Radio
    WP Radio
    OFFLINE LIVE