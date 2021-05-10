In the world of medicine and cosmetic surgery, perfection is often desired. This cosmetic doctor has managed to create an incredible, world-renowned reputation for himself, complete with a roster of high-profile celebrity clients. Even though he never set out to seek perfection, his drive for innovation and willingness to pour all of his energy into his work has helped him get there.

Dr. Ahmed El Muntasar is a Libya-born, UK-educated cosmetic doctor. He moved to the United Kingdom at the young age of 16 to pursue medicine and higher education. After many years of training and practice, he managed to find his niche: non-surgical cosmetic enhancement. “I always put my patients in the center of everything I do. I’ve been passionate about patient safety since day one. It always frustrated me to see painful procedures and long, tedious recovery times. I wanted to find a way to simplify things. So I set to learning and practicing until I got there,” he shares.

Dr. El Muntasar holds a BSc Honors in Biomedical Science from the University of St. Andrews in Scotland, as well as a medical degree at the University of Manchester. He has completed additional studies through the British Association of Dermatologists and Royal College of Surgeons, and has led the Quality Improvement Committee for East Lancashire Teaching Hospital. His willingness to act as a driving force for constant innovation has helped him deliver outstanding results to his patients and raise the industry standard altogether.

What is unusual about Dr. Ahmed is that he doesn’t fit the cosmetic doctor stereotype. Friendly and outgoing with a radiant smile and a magnetic personality, Dr. Ahmed El Muntasar is something of a celebrity himself. With over 636,000 followers on Instagram alone, he is someone people trust and look up to when they want to dive into the world of non-surgical procedures. His fans feel comfortable reaching out to him with questions and asking for advice. “This is exactly what I set out to achieve through my social channels,” he explains, adding, “I want people to see me as approachable. I’m not some stern doctor that only speaks in medical jargon.”

Rising to this level of success, of course, comes with a number of obstacles. “If you are an aspiring business owner or want to be the best in your industry, you have to create a methodical strategy. Think of it as a plan of action. First of all, you need to cultivate a strong sense of who you are because that will carry you through and help you stay motivated. Secondly, pick your niche; don’t try to be the jack of all trades. It’s better to be amazing at one thing than okay at multiple,” he advises.

Dr. Ahmed El Muntasar encourages his followers and those who are entering the cosmetic medicine industry to put the patient’s interest first and not fret over perfection. According to him, when everything is done well, through proper organization, the perfect results will follow organically.