Dr. Akoto Sacrificed For J. .A Kufuor And Nana Addo, This Is His Time

Leadership comes with responsibilities and commitment, and that is exactly what Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto represents.

The New Patriotic Party since it’s formation has had the cause to let our people know the good in making Agriculture more relevant in our day to day lives.

And to also know how beneficial it could be to our national cause. It was not for nothing that even in opposition Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto as the then ranking member and spokesperson on Agriculture could help the erstwhile Mills — Mahama government attain the record of 1 million metric tonnes in Cocoa production by strictly scrutinizing every government policy on Agriculture and holding the government to it’s words and policy directions on Agriculture in the 5th Parliament even though those policies were not that of the NDC but a leftover master plan by the J A Kuffour led Npp government in 2008 of which he Dr. Afriyie Akoto was an integral Member.

The planting for Food and Jobs policy which has helped in the increase in food production over the last five years has been his brain child policy all these years.

As somebody who understands the economics of Agriculture, it wasn’t difficult for him to put up such a great and beneficial module like the Planting for Food and Jobs which truly has helped a greater majority of our citizenry, by providing them with job opportunities and at the same time enough food and money.

Today, many are those who are into coconut and rice plantation due to this laudable policy. Under his leadership as the Agricultural minister, Ghana has enjoyed enormous food security for the past five years.

It is therefore without doubt that, Dr. Akoto remains the only hope for the Party to break the 8 come 2024. Dr. Akoto’s father, Okyeame Akoto sacrificed for Dr. Busia and Edward Akufo Addo to lead the party into government in the Second Republic. Dr. Afriyie Akoto himself chose to sacrifice for J A Kuffour and Nana Addo to both lead the Party. Undoubtedly, now is his time, and his alone!

Furthermore, the grassroots base of the Party has a great deal of confidence in him and believe there is no other time than now for him to lead the Great Elephant Party.

With Dr Afriyie Akoto, Ghanaians can be rest-assured of quality leadership with the greatest assurance of food security and Jobs .

Long Live Dr Afriyie Akoto!!

Long Live the Elephant Family!!

Long Live Ghana!!

