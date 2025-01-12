WE LISTEN, WE DON’T JUDGE – What They Don’t Tell You About Being an Entrepreneur.

There’s an entrepreneur in Ghana I’ve admired for years. He’s a figure I’ve followed quietly, and although he’s had his critics, I’ve come to understand and respect his journey. This man operated almost like a ghost for two decades. His name was everywhere, but his face wasn’t public. He wasn’t hiding; he just wasn’t making noise. While others were “motivating the youth” and championing agendum after agendum, his presence loomed quietly in the background.

Then, circa five years ago, everything changed. Suddenly, he was everywhere! Speaking engagements, entrepreneurial support, activism, public displays of business prowess, and even openly discussing his future plans. This transformation might seem normal if you’ve only recently started paying attention to him. But for those of us who watched his earlier silence, it’s a bit of a shocker. I couldn’t help but wonder, “What changed? Why now?”

I had my theories. Maybe it was just his nature; some people thrive in the shadows. Maybe it was a deliberate strategy. After all, not every multi-millionaire seeks the spotlight. Perhaps he tried public life before and found it didn’t suit him. I didn’t lose sleep over it, but the thought has lingered. Then, recently, I saw a post he made on LinkedIn. He wrote about how he once believed humility meant staying out of the public eye but had since realised that entrepreneurs need to market themselves, their ideas, and their brands.

I appreciated the honesty, but I didn’t buy it. Not entirely. Here’s why.

Growth is a Path Paved with Uncertainty.

Growth is only glamorous from the outside. Growth as an entrepreneur is painful, unpredictable, and full of risks. It demands stepping into unfamiliar territory, where every move feels like walking a tightrope without a safety net. And let’s be honest: unfamiliarity is frightening. It’s chaotic. It’s dangerous.

At Maxwell Investments Group, we’re navigating our own growth phase. Opportunities abound, the order book is overflowing, the brand is strong, the team is good, we have an inclusive insurance licence now, even a micro-credit licence, and MIG is now a Ghana Free Zones company. But every single day, I wake up with a very uncomfortable knot in my stomach. Growth means bigger deals, bigger risks, and bigger stakes. With every new milestone, the weight of potential losses grows heavier, and the shocks of venturing into unknown territory become more jarring.

And then there’s Ghana. If you know, you know. Operating a business here feels like a daily battle against invisible forces. Systems don’t always work the way they should. Every success feels hard-won, and every failure feels like a thousand eyes watching, ready to criticise. I tell my team repeatedly: “Knock on the 100th door with the same energy you brought to the first.” It’s the only way to survive, and it’s easier said than done.

Growth is hard. My heart has been in my stomach for about 1,000 days straight. Every battle we win leaves scars, some superficial, others deep, but all potentially fatal. And it’s got me thinking: is this what that entrepreneur went through? Because if it is, I understand him now. He’s built his empire. He’s survived the chaos. He’s untouchable. And that, I believe, is why he finally decided to step into the spotlight: he won the war, for the most part.

The Weight of Expectations

As an entrepreneur, expectations weigh on you like an invisible anchor. Your team looks to you for guidance, your investors expect returns, your family hopes for stability, and your community often sees you as a beacon of opportunity. It’s not just about delivering results; it’s about embodying hope, resilience, and leadership in every step you take.

But what happens when you’re unsure? What happens when the risks you’ve taken don’t pay off as quickly as anticipated? When the path forward is murky at best. The pressure to appear in control, even in the face of uncertainty, can feel overwhelming. It’s a lonely place to be – the person others turn to when no one else seems to have answers.

This constant balancing act between confidence and vulnerability is what shapes true leaders. There are moments when you have to admit to your team, “I don’t have the answers yet, but we’ll find them together.” It is in these moments of shared humanity that your leadership truly shines, not in perfection, but in perseverance. The weight of expectations doesn’t go away, but how you carry it defines your journey.

Entrepreneurship is a Battle You Wake Up To Every Day

As entrepreneurs, we don’t have the luxury of predictability. Every morning, we wake up before we even know what we’re fighting. Challenges and opportunities come at us like waves: some you ride, others knock you over.

Recently, I told a member of my Advisory Board that my team is elated with our progress. But me? I’ve never felt more vulnerable in my life. Sure, I’m happy with where we’re going, but the weight of responsibility is crushing. Every decision feels like a gamble, every opportunity like a potential trap.

And yet, I love it. This life, the chance to create value, to innovate, to contribute to profit, people, and the planet, is exhilarating. But I’d be lying if I said I don’t also hate it. Entrepreneurship is like running a marathon. Runners will tell you it’s great for your health, but halfway through, they’ll admit they feel like their bodies are breaking down. Everything hurts, but they keep going because the finish line matters. That’s the reality of entrepreneurship – it’s rewarding, but it’s not easy.

The Invisible Cost of Success

Success is often celebrated for what it achieves: growth, wealth, and influence, but rarely for what it costs. Behind every triumph is a list of invisible sacrifices like missed family milestones, strained relationships, and a perpetual sense of guilt about whether you’re doing enough in every part of your life.

As an entrepreneur, your life becomes consumed by the business. Days blur into nights, and the line between work and personal time vanishes. Friendships fade because you’re too busy, and family dinners are missed because “this deal can’t wait.” And even when you’re physically present, your mind is racing through budgets, projections, and contingency plans. It’s not intentional, but it happens.

Success, however, isn’t just about what you build; it’s about finding ways to sustain yourself. Burnout is real, and it creeps up on you when you least expect it. A moment of reflection, a day off, or simply acknowledging your human limits can be the difference between thriving and collapsing. As entrepreneurs, we must ask: is success worth it if we lose ourselves along the way?

Trust is a Double-Edged Sword

“But Dr Maxwell, you’re smart enough; you should see these things coming.” People love to say that as if foresight is some magical armour. Trusting is easy, but it’s who you trust that makes or breaks you. The most significant threats to my company’s survival haven’t come from strangers. They’ve come from the people who had the potential to help us the most. It’s a harsh lesson, but every entrepreneur eventually learns it.

Some might say, “Never trust anyone fully!” Sure, that’s valid advice. But here’s the thing: do you want to build an island? Because if you do, then you don’t do it ashore. You go away from everyone and stay in the middle of the ocean, alone and safe from everyone you’ve chosen not to trust. Yet, even out there alone, you are at the mercy of Mother Nature and the universe. So you can really not do it alone. At some point, you have to choose who to trust, and you have to keep taking that bet. A company isn’t magic. A company is its people and processes working toward a shared goal. And while trust may be risky, isolation is fatal.

That’s why I recently completed a Masters program in Leadership and Management from York St John University. Building a great company means surrounding yourself with great people. And great people thrive on trust, empowerment, and collaboration. If you want to be king of the hill, you need to create kings and queens of hills under your umbrella. They’ll ensure your umbrella works, not just for you, but for their own hills too.

The Power of Failure

Failure is an inescapable part of entrepreneurship. And yet, it’s often treated like a dirty word, like a shadow that looms over every decision, every risk, every move. But failure, as painful as it is, is also one of the greatest teachers. It strips away the unnecessary, refines your focus, and reveals what truly matters.

Think about it: some of the world’s most celebrated innovations were born from failure. The light bulb, the airplane, the pivot of companies that found success after early stumbles. Failure forces you to reassess, to innovate, and to adapt. It humbles you, but it also sharpens your resolve.

In Ghana and across much of the world, the stigma of failure can be crippling. People fear judgment, not just for their mistakes but for even trying. This fear stifles creativity and keeps many from taking the first step. As entrepreneurs, we need to rewrite this narrative. Failure isn’t the end, but it’s part of the journey. The real failure is not trying at all.

Mentorship is a Responsibility, Not a Badge

People often ask me to mentor them, to share my “practical experience.” I take this seriously. The wrong advice can make or break someone’s dreams. That’s why I never agree to mentor someone unquestioningly. Like I told an agency recently, “I could greatly help this person… or I could break this person. Please provide some background before I agree.” Most people focus on the first part, but the second part is equally important.

The dynamic between Mentor and Mentee is complex. There’s an unspoken agreement that the Mentor knows more. But the truth is, even as a Mentor, I’m still learning. Entrepreneurship is not a finished line; it’s a constant evolution. As Elon Musk famously said, being an entrepreneur is like staring into the abyss and chewing glass. He’s right. It’s painful, relentless, and yet, strangely exhilarating.

Entrepreneurship in the African Context

Being an entrepreneur in Africa is a different kind of challenge. The continent is bursting with potential. Africa has a young population, abundant resources, and untapped markets, and is also riddled with systemic inefficiencies. Infrastructure gaps, unpredictable regulations, and limited access to financing make every step forward feel like a leap over hurdles.

However, these challenges also make African entrepreneurs some of the most resilient and innovative in the world. In Ghana, we’re not just building businesses; we’re solving problems that governments and institutions have struggled with for years. From creating supply chain solutions to filling gaps in education, health, and technology, African entrepreneurs are redefining what it means to build for impact.

This is where the opportunity lies. Africa is the future of global growth, and entrepreneurs on the continent have a unique vantage point. By combining local knowledge with global innovation, we’re positioned to lead the next wave of progress. But this requires more than just resilience. It demands collaboration, long-term investment, and a commitment to building systems that outlast us.

Entrepreneurship in Africa isn’t only about survival. It’s about creating a blueprint for a new kind of global leadership that values community, sustainability, and creativity as much as profit.

The Larger Picture of Impact and Legacy

For me, entrepreneurship has never been just about profit. It’s about impact. It’s about creating something that outlives you, something that matters. But impact comes with its own weight. Every decision feels like it has a ripple effect, not just on the business but on the people and communities connected to it.

When I think about that entrepreneur I admired, I realise he’s not just a success story. He’s a mirror, showing me what it means to fight battles, win wars, and bear the scars of growth. As I navigate my own journey, I’m reminded that this path isn’t just about reaching the top. It’s about how you get there, who you bring along, and what you leave behind.

Sustaining Innovation Amid Growth

Like trust, growth is also a double-edged sword. On one hand, it validates your vision. On the other, it often shifts the focus from innovation to stability. When a company is small, experimentation comes naturally. But as you scale, processes solidify, risks are minimised, and the hunger for innovation can dwindle.

One of the biggest challenges for growing businesses is staying creative while scaling operations. At Maxwell Investments Group, we often ask ourselves, “How do we build systems that encourage curiosity? How do we give our team the freedom to test new ideas without jeopardising the stability we’ve worked so hard to achieve?”

Sustaining innovation requires deliberate effort. It means creating spaces within your company where experimentation is encouraged, and failure is seen as a step forward rather than a setback. It also means listening to fresh voices, young talent, new hires, and even critics. Innovation thrives where diverse perspectives meet.

The real challenge isn’t growth itself. The real challenge is ensuring that growth doesn’t choke the very creativity that sparked it in the first place.

I wish you a highly productive and successful week ahead!

