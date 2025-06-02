Dr. Angela Dwamena-Aboagye Wins MTN Heroes of Change Season 7

Dr. Angela Dwamena-Aboagye, Executive Director of The Ark Foundation Ghana, has been crowned the ultimate winner of MTN Heroes of Change Season 7, earning national acclaim for her relentless fight to protect and empower abused women and children in Ghana.

At a grand awards ceremony held at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra, she received a GH¢100,000 cash prize, a trophy, and a citation in recognition of her over 25 years of service to vulnerable populations.

Through The Ark Foundation, Dr. Dwamena-Aboagye has not only provided shelter and counselling services to survivors of abuse but has also championed legal reforms in the areas of domestic violence, child protection, and harmful traditional practices.

Her work has directly impacted more than 5,000 women and children and facilitated access to education for over 1,000 children, many of whom were previously excluded from the formal school system due to abuse or displacement.

After thirteen weeks of showcasing the remarkable stories of everyday Ghanaians driving change in their communities, MTN Ghana Foundation announced Dr. Dwamena-Aboagye as the overall Hero of Change, praising her for her courage, commitment, and lasting social impact.

Speaking on behalf of all the award winners, she expressed deep appreciation to MTN Ghana Foundation for the recognition and pledged to continue her advocacy and community service.

“This honour is not just for me, but for every survivor whose story has shaped our work and every colleague who has walked this journey with me,” she said.

Category Winners and New Honours Recognized

Alongside the ultimate winner, three other changemakers were honoured for excellence in key thematic areas:

Martha Opoku Agyemang was celebrated for her impactful work in the Health category.

Adangabey Yaw Rockson was recognised for his outstanding contributions to Education.

Sakina Mumuni received honours under the Economic Empowerment category.

Each category winner received a GH¢60,000 cash prize, a trophy, and a citation to support their ongoing projects and deepen their impact in their communities.

In addition, six other finalists received GH¢45,000 each, while the nominators of the top 10 finalists were awarded GH¢5,000 each in recognition of their role in spotlighting local heroes.

This year’s edition also introduced two new award categories—Media Hero and Digital Hero—to reflect the growing importance of institutional and tech-driven efforts in community development.

In the Media Hero category, The 3 Foundation (Media General Ghana) and Citi FM Foundation (Citi FM and Channel One TV) were jointly honoured with GH¢30,000, a citation, and a plaque each.

They were recognised for their exceptional use of media platforms to mobilise public support during the Akosombo Dam spillage disaster, providing timely information and galvanizing relief efforts.

Under the Digital Hero category, Nana Tea and The Bus Stop Boys were each awarded GH¢30,000 for leveraging social media to advocate for the underprivileged, crowdsource resources, and unite communities—demonstrating the transformative power of grassroots digital activism.

MTN CEO Applauds Changemakers, Pledges Continued Social Investment

In his keynote address, Mr. Stephen Blewett, CEO of MTN Ghana, commended the awardees for their resilience and compassion, describing them as “ordinary individuals doing extraordinary things.”

He underscored that true change often begins not in government halls or corporate boardrooms, but through the selfless actions of individuals who see a need and step up to meet it.

“These are our heroes of change,” he said. “Selfless leaders who, despite their own challenges, continue to uplift others and drive impact in the remotest corners of Ghana.”

Mr. Blewett also emphasized the strategic importance of the Digital Heroes category, aligning with MTN’s broader goal of promoting digital inclusion and innovation. “When placed in the right hands, digital tools can heal, educate, uplift and unite,” he said.

He congratulated all finalists for turning empathy into tangible impact and urged them to keep leading by example. “Your work does not just change lives—it changes hearts and strengthens the fabric of our nation,” he noted.

He expressed gratitude to the judging panel, media partners, nominators, and the MTN Ghana Foundation Board for their role in making the programme a success.

He reaffirmed MTN’s commitment to digital empowerment, social investment, and the belief that technology must serve humanity—not the other way around.

About MTN Heroes of Change

Initiated in 2013, the MTN Heroes of Change programme seeks to identify and celebrate Ghanaians who make significant sacrifices to improve their communities through impactful humanitarian efforts. It is spearheaded by the MTN Ghana Foundation, the corporate social responsibility (CSR) wing of MTN Ghana, the country’s leading telecom service provider.

To date, the initiative has uncovered and supported dozens of inspiring stories, turning unsung heroes into national icons and empowering them to expand their work.