Dr Anthony Akoto Osei was a noble statesman – Bagbin

Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament, Friday described the Late Dr Anthony Akoto Osei, a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Old Tafo, as a noble statesman, who chartered a nationalistic path and contributed to national development.

He said: “The Hon. member was a good and clear-minded person, who never allowed emotions to cloud his thoughts when making contributions on the floor of Parliament.”

Mr Bagbin eulogised the late Dr Akoto Osei when his family paid a courtesy call on him in Parliament.

The former MP first entered Parliament on January 7, 2005 in the 4th Parliament and served three terms.

He was a cabinet member of former President John Agyekum Kuffour’s government as Minister of State for Finance and Economic Planning and major economic advisor to the government.

The late MP helped in the management of finance and planning activities in the country.

He died on Monday, March 20, 2023 at age of 69

On his part, Mr Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, the majority Leader, described the late Akoto Osei as an even-tempered person, a trait which endeared him to all members, irrespective of their political affiliations.

Mr Cyril Oteng Nsiah, the Clerk to Parliament, indicated that the late member was a deep thinker, who brought a lot of timely solutions to issues.