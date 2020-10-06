Street sellers and traders in the Tamale Central Constituency have expressed their deepest gratitude to the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Tamale Central Constituency, Dr. Ibrahim Anyars for setting up a trade fund to support businesses.

According to the traders, the Tamalepreneurship (TPS) Fund is a timely intervention and will go a long way to make them more financially dependent and secured.

On Saturday 3rd October 2020, Dr. Anyars launched the Tamaleprenuership (TPS) Fund as one of his flagship programs designed to spark out support for innovation in entrepreneurship for the people of Tamale Central Constituency.

The TPS fund will provide support for start-ups and businesses to enable new businesses to emerge and help create more jobs in the constituency.

“Through my NGO, The Repairer Foundation I have invested Two Hundred Thousand Ghana Cedis as seed money for the Fund. The seed money is the first step in raising support from partners, individuals, corporate bodies, and organizations to the tune of 1 million Ghana Cedis in few years,” Dr. Anyars revealed during the launch.

He further added that his loan facility knows only businesses, not party colours.

Present at the event was Lawyer Amma Dwumah (CEO SIC Life Savings and Loans),

Hon. Salifu Saeed(The Northern Regional Minister), Dr Fred Asamoah (CEO of COTVET), Dr Sulemana Alhassan Anamzoya (CEO Northern Development Authority), Dr Sulemana Abdulai (Development Specialist), Regional Coordinators of NABCO, Emmanuel Ansah Amprofi (COO, Trotro Tractor), members of hairdressers and beautician association, Smock weaver’s association, People Living with Disability, Market Woman, Tailors and seamstresses, young graduates, youth groups, street sellers, NPP council of elders and many others.

With the established commitment to creating jobs for the youth, the NPP government, under the leadership of His Excellency the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has subscribed to the goal of securing the future of youth through job creation.

As the Chief Executive Officer for NABCO, one of the government projects aimed at equipping graduate youth with employable skills, Dr Ibrahim Anyars has proven to be a True Nation Builder not just on the professional paper, but through his noble act of selfless sacrifice.