Dr. Arthur Kennedy Critiques Dr. Bawumia’s Leadership in NPP’s 2024 Campaign

Dr. Arthur Kennedy, a former presidential candidate and a respected figure within the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has delivered a scathing critique of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s leadership during the party’s 2024 election campaign.

In an open letter that has stirred significant debate, Dr. Kennedy expressed deep disappointment with the Vice President’s performance in what he believes was a critical juncture for the NPP.

“The man we picked to lead this charge was the public face of this crime against Ghanaians,” Dr. Kennedy wrote, pointing to what he saw as a stark contradiction in Dr. Bawumia’s economic record. He specifically cited the Vice President’s earlier claim that a one-dollar-to-four-cedi exchange rate was too high, contrasting it with the reality of the cedi’s current rate, which had worsened to 16 cedis per dollar. Dr. Kennedy’s remarks underscore his growing dissatisfaction with Bawumia’s handling of Ghana’s economy, suggesting that the Vice President’s rhetoric on economic matters lacked credibility given the country’s economic challenges under his watch.

Dr. Kennedy’s criticism taps into the mounting concerns within the party, especially after their loss in the 2024 elections. Once regarded as an influential figure who could rejuvenate the party and the economy, Dr. Bawumia’s image has taken a hit amid the country’s economic difficulties. Dr. Kennedy’s remarks indicate that the Vice President, who was once hailed as the “most influential” in Ghana’s history, failed to live up to expectations during the campaign. “The man we touted as the most influential VP in our history transformed into a mere aplanke (a passenger’s assistant) at election time,” Dr. Kennedy lamented, suggesting that Bawumia’s leadership and campaign efforts were lackluster.

This critique reflects a broader sense of disillusionment within the NPP, as members grapple with the party’s defeat and question the effectiveness of its leadership. Dr. Kennedy’s letter, brimming with frustration, calls attention to what he views as fundamental failings within the party, particularly regarding its economic stewardship and leadership during the election period. His comments mark a pivotal moment for the NPP, as it seeks to come to terms with its electoral loss and chart a path forward.