Dr. Arthur Kennedy Critiques NPP Leadership and Mismanagement Following Election Defeat

Dr. Arthur Kennedy, a long-time and influential figure within the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has delivered a scathing critique of the party following its defeat in the 2024 elections.

In an open letter that pulls no punches, Kennedy outlined a series of flaws and missteps within the party’s leadership, from its handling of national issues to its internal politics and its role in the country’s current state of turmoil.

In reference to the NPP’s official statement after the elections, which called for an internal probe into the party’s loss, Kennedy wasted no time in addressing what he saw as a growing hypocrisy in the party’s stance on key matters. He referenced the NPP’s condemnation of vigilantism, pointing out that this newfound stance was in stark contrast to the party’s past behavior. “How time changes,” Kennedy remarked, pointing to the party’s previous tolerance of violence, from vigilantes entering courtrooms to the deadly clashes during the 2020 election season. The disregard for law and order, according to Kennedy, has now culminated in the violence and disorder seen in the country today.

Kennedy went on to argue that the NPP’s loss could be attributed to a litany of failures and mismanagement during their eight years in power. He bluntly declared that the party’s electoral defeat was the result of “looting public coffers, manifesting incompetence, displaying arrogance, and nurturing Galamsey.” Kennedy’s criticism of the administration’s economic handling was pointed, particularly in his disillusionment with Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who he felt had misled the public with his economic statements, including his dismissal of the cedi’s devaluation and his failure to live up to the expectations placed upon him during the campaign.

Kennedy also took issue with the NPP’s leadership, particularly in regions once known for producing respected figures. He cited the Ashanti region as an example, lamenting how it had shifted from being led by principled figures like Donkor Fordjour to being under the influence of individuals such as the controversial party figure, Wontumi. This shift, according to Kennedy, signaled a broader decline in the party’s values, with a growing focus on wealth accumulation at the expense of integrity and public service.

Kennedy’s reflections were not confined to individuals within the NPP but extended to the entire party structure. He expressed disappointment in how the NPP had evolved, shifting from a party founded by men who sacrificed for their country to one now led by figures he believes are driven by personal gain. He decried the party’s “unholy alliances” with the Kyebi Mafia and the “Galamsey Incorporated” groups, which he suggested had undermined the party’s credibility and led to its downfall. This, he argued, was compounded by a culture of silence within the party, where individuals who knew better remained complicit in the face of wrongdoing to preserve their own positions.

Kennedy also called out former president John Agyekum Kufuor, who he felt had failed to stand up for the party’s principles. “Even the illustrious JA Kufuor chose peace over principle,” Kennedy wrote, expressing disappointment that Kufuor had not spoken out against the party’s growing corruption and moral decline.

Kennedy’s letter serves as both a sharp indictment of the NPP’s leadership and a somber reflection on the party’s trajectory. His critique resonates with those within the party and the public who are increasingly concerned about the party’s future, its values, and its ability to regain the trust of the electorate. As the NPP grapples with its election loss, Kennedy’s candid remarks shed light on the internal and external challenges the party will have to address if it hopes to reclaim its political credibility in the years to come.