Dr Ashigbey says Aisha Huang’s return is a sign of leadership failure

Dr Kenneth Ashigbey, the former Convener for the Media Coalition Against Galamsey, says the failure to prosecute but just deported Aisha Huang, a “galamsey kingpin,” which subsequently led to her return, was an indictment on leadership in the country.

Recounting circumstance that led to the release of the suspect in 2018, he said, the filing of the Nolle Prosequi by the Attorney General to discontinue the case without any tangible reason was the nail in the coffin for the fight against galamsey.

Speaking in an interview at the launch of the 8th Flamingo Awards, the Chief Executive Office of the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunication, said the return of the Chinese national to Ghana was not surprising as leadership at various levels had failed to show the needed commitment and honesty to end the Galamsey menace.

With the alleged involvement of political figures and traditional leaders in the practice and prosecution taking place on less than 10 per cent of galamsey cases, he advised that the fight against galamsey should be given priority at the law court as it posed existential threat to citizens.

“I said on that day that this woman, having been left off the hook, was going to go and come back, and it is not surprising that she did. This was somebody with serious connections for her to be able to go and still be back again,” he said.

Dr. Ashigbey warned that the menace which had wreaked havoc on the environment through the destruction of water bodies and arable lands, was likely to be a source of conflict between Ghana and her neighbours.

“Bear in Mind, Cote D’ Ivoire confronted Prof Frimpong Boateng then in 2017 when this thing started where activities were polluting the Tano which was also affecting the Waters in Cote D’Ivoire, and they have raised the issue again.

“We really need to get leadership up and doing and say that this thing about Galamsey must stop. We need the executive to act but when we define leader

ship, we should not restrict it to the President and Minister in Accra,” he said.

He has also urged the media to keenly follow the case to its logical conclusion.

Before the the filing of the Nolle Prosequi in 2018 that led to her release and deportation, Aisha and her compatriots were on May 9, 2017, arraigned before court for engaging in illegal small-scale mining at Bepotenten in the Amansie Central District in the Ashanti Region.

She was charged with three counts of undertaking small-scale mining operations, providing mining support services without valid registration with the Minerals Commission and the illegal employment of foreign nationals.

These were contrary to Section 99 (1) of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703); the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703), and the Immigration Act, 2000 (Act 573) respectively.

The other four accused persons were charged with disobedience of directives given by or under the Immigration Act, 2000 (Act 573).

Upon her rearrest for illegally entering the country and mining without a license, the 47-year-old ‘galamsey kingpin,’ who was deported in 2019, was remanded into lawful custody by an Accra Circuit Court last Friday, after the court preserved her plea because there was no Chinese interpreter.

She is facing a charge of mining without a license and engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals without a valid license.

Her accomplices Johng Li Hua, Huang Jei and Huaid Hai Hun, have been charged with engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals without a license.