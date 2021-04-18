Dr Nana Ato Arthur, Head of Local Government Services (LGS) has donated GHC 10,000 to Eguafo-Abirem Senior High School (EGUASS) towards the painting of its administration block.

He also donated sets of football Jerseys and footballs to the EGUASS, the Edinaman Senior High School and the Komenda Secondary Technical School, all in the Komenda Edina Eguafo Abrem (KEEA) Municipality in the Central Region to encourage the development of young talents in football.

EGUASS received two sets of jerseys and 10 footballs, while Edinaman and Komenda SHS were given two sets of jerseys and five footballs each.

Dr Ato Arthur said the gesture was motivated by his willingness to give back to society what he had benefited to encourage the students to learn and believe in themselves.

“I visited the school and observed that the administration block needed some renovation work (painting), so I requested an estimate from the Headmistress which was Ghc 9,000, and factoring in workmanship I donated an amount of GHC 10,000 to the school for the project,” he said.

He encouraged the students to take their education seriously, adding that, “your success depends on the efforts you put into your learning.”

The Head of Service advised the students to be motivated by the efforts of their parents and guardians and keep to their books to secure a brighter future, saying, “your parents struggle a lot to invest into your education and you must prove to them that you can make it good in future.”

He urged them to be disciplined and respect the Heads of their schools, teachers and non-teaching staff.

Dr Ato Arthur also cut sod for the construction of a CHPS Compound for the people of Abrem Berase at a cost of US$ 83,105 sponsored by the Government of Japan.