Dr. Ato Forson Calls for a New Direction for Incoming Government

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) caucus in Parliament, has urged the incoming government to avoid the mistakes of the outgoing administration led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament on December 16, Ato Forson expressed his hope that the new government would learn from the current administration’s shortcomings, emphasizing the need for a fresh approach.

“To our cherished NDC political party and incoming government, may we never become like the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government,” he stated, stressing the importance of avoiding the flaws of the past.

He called for a government rooted in integrity, probity, and accountability, focusing on policies that truly benefit the people of Ghana rather than political elites and their affiliates. “The time has come for us to do right by the people of Ghana at all times and to champion people-centered policies,” Ato Forson concluded.

REMARKS BY THE MAJORITY LEADER, HON. CASSIEL ATO FORSON, (Ph.D) AT THE COMMENCEMENT OF THE SEVENTH MEETING OF THE FOURTH SESSION OF THE EIGHTH PARLIAMENT OF THE FOURTH REPUBLIC, DELIVERED IN PARLIAMENT

MONDAY, 16TH DECEMBER, 2024