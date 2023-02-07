Dr Ato Forson makes maiden statement as minority leader

Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, the new Minority Leader of Parliament, on Tuesday made his maiden statement on the Floor of the House with a pledge to offer fair and unbiased, balanced, consultative, and principled stewardship.

He said he looked forward to working closely with the Leadership of the House to ensure a smooth and orderly execution of their mandate.

“On January 7, 2009, I took the first step in this very Chamber towards becoming a representative for the people of Ajumako Enyan Essiam and contribute my quota to Ghana’s Parliamentary Democracy,” he said.

“Fourteen years on, from a fresh legislator, I have the unique honour of being entrusted with the leadership of the Minority Caucus in the Eight Parliament of the Fourth Republic.”

Dr Forson said it was with humility that he recognised the greatest honour done him and his team members.

The NDC Minority Leadership comprises Mr Armah Kofi Buah, Deputy Minority Leader, Mr Kwame Agbodza, the Minority Chief Whip; Mr Ahmed Ibrahim, First Deputy Minority Whip, and Madam Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah, Second Deputy

Minority Whip.

He extended the team’s profound gratitude to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and colleagues on the Minority side for the opportunity to serve at a higher level and help shape the trajectory of Parliament.

“I would like to express, on behalf of my colleagues, our profound appreciation and thanks to the immediate past Minority Leader and my senior brother, Mr Haruna Iddrisu, for his many years of distinguished public service and his sterling leadership of the Caucus since 2017,” Dr Forson said.

“He is having an honorable political and legislative career, which has become a reference point for many who aspire to participate in Ghanaian politics and serve in public office.”

He said he would continue the admirable path Mr Iddrisu had chattered and live up to the very lofty standards he had laid in his leadership.

“I know for sure, that I can count on his wise counsel and tap into his vast knowledge and experience in Parliamentary practice and leadership going forward,” Dr Forson said.

He commended Dr James Klutse Avedzi, the immediate past Deputy Minority Leader, and Mr Muntaka Mubarak Mohammed, immediate past Minority Chief Whip for being the backbone of the Minority Caucus.

Dr Forson said their masterful perspectives on the affairs of the House had enhanced the work of the Caucus.

He lauded Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin for his strong leadership and long years of public service.