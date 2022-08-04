Dr Ayamga believes Founders’ Day is waste of valuable production hours

Dr Michael Ayamga-Adongo, a Senior Lecturer and Head of Applied Economics Department at the University for Development Studies has said observing Founders’ Day as a statutory holiday is a waste and loss of valuable production hours.

He stated that although people were happy to have a day off work, they treated the holiday as irrelevant, adding that no one cared about what the Day stood for.

The Lecturer told the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Tamale on Thursday and said the unconcerned attitude of citizens regarding what the Day stood for, defeated the attempt to waterdown Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah’s standing as the founder of Ghana’s independence.

He described the redefined Founders’ Day as “A desperate attempt to place certain individuals in our days at the same level with Dr Kwame Nkrumah thereby covering up the failing of such individuals in our independence struggle.”

The National Founders’ Day is marked a public holiday on August 4 each year to commemorate the contribution of the “Big Six” who led the independence struggle of Ghana.

It was formerly observed as Founder’s Day every September 21, to mark Dr Kwame Nkrumah’s birthday and to honour him for his role in moving Ghana from the British colonial rule to independence.

This was prior to the passing of the Public Holiday Amendment Bill into law in March 2019.