Dr. Ayew Afriyie Blames Akufo-Addo’s Arrogance for NPP’s 2024 Election Defeat

Dr. Ayew Afriyie, Member of Parliament for Effiduase Asokore in the Ashanti Region, has attributed the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) crushing defeat in the 2024 elections to what he describes as Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s perceived arrogance.

Speaking in an interview on Oyerepa TV, Dr. Afriyie pointed to specific comments made by the president, particularly during a campaign stop in the Ashanti Region, in which Akufo-Addo suggested that the people of Kwabre had the freedom to vote for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) if they wished. According to Dr. Afriyie, such statements only served to alienate voters and deepen the NPP’s woes in the election.

The MP also criticized the president’s treatment of traditional leaders, particularly the demand for chiefs to stand and greet him during public engagements. Dr. Afriyie argued that these actions were unacceptable and further eroded the NPP’s chances in the election, as they fed into a negative public perception of the party.

In his assessment, politics in Ghana is largely about perception, and he believed that the president’s behavior, particularly in an election year, did more harm than good. He added that the introduction of the e-levy—despite public opposition—was another major factor that contributed to voter disenchantment. Even within Parliament, there were calls to reduce the levy and better explain its purpose to the public, but Dr. Afriyie claimed that the president’s insistence on pushing it through alienated many voters.

Reflecting on the low voter turnout in the 2024 elections, Dr. Afriyie argued that it was a sign of public frustration, apathy, and disappointment with the NPP. He concluded that the party had learned bitter lessons from the defeat and would strive to do better in the future, understanding the importance of public perception and responding to the needs of the people.