Dr. Bawumia Explains Early Concession in 2024 Elections, Prioritizing Ghana’s Stability

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has shared the reasoning behind his early concession in the December 7, 2024, presidential elections, revealing that his decision faced significant opposition from his own campaign team.

Speaking to party supporters on December 26, Dr. Bawumia explained that, despite concerns raised by some members of his team, he chose to prioritize the peace and stability of Ghana over the continuation of the electoral contest. His concession, announced on December 8—just hours after the vote counting began—was one of the earliest in the country’s electoral history.

“Some members of my team were against the idea,” Dr. Bawumia admitted. “They said, ‘We don’t know if all the data is accurate. Let’s wait.’ But I told them, ‘We know this data is correct from our system. Waiting could increase tension and give the impression we are trying to manipulate the results.’”

Dr. Bawumia’s decision came one day before the Electoral Commission officially declared his opponent, John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), as the winner with 6,328,397 votes (56.55% of valid ballots).

For Dr. Bawumia, the early concession was rooted in a deep sense of responsibility to the nation. He emphasized that Ghana’s stability must always come first. “No one had ever conceded before the Electoral Commission’s declaration, but I said there’s a first time for everything,” he remarked.

In his speech, Dr. Bawumia also expressed gratitude to his supporters for their commitment during the campaign. Despite his loss, he urged them to remain resolute, stressing that the NPP’s mission to build a stronger Ghana was far from over. “This is not the end. It’s a new beginning. Let’s continue to uphold the ideals of the NPP and work together for the good of Ghana,” he urged.

His early concession has been widely praised as an act of statesmanship, setting a new precedent for peaceful transitions and prioritizing national unity over political rivalry.