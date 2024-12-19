Dr. Bawumia Expresses Disappointment Over NPP’s 2024 Election Defeat

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has expressed his profound disappointment over the party’s loss in the 2024 elections.

Reflecting on the results, Dr. Bawumia revealed that, leading up to the elections, all signs pointed toward a likely victory for the NPP. However, on Election Day, the party’s supporters failed to turn out in significant numbers, which ultimately contributed to the party’s defeat.

Speaking to party communicators, Dr. Bawumia described the election results as a “big disappointment,” noting that the campaign had shown promising signs of success. He emphasized that the NPP had solid support across all 276 constituencies, with strong indications that they would perform well. Yet, on election day, something unexpected occurred. “Turnout was so low, and everybody was wondering what was happening. Where are our people?” he said, reflecting the confusion that swept through the party on December 7, as the results began to trickle in.

According to Dr. Bawumia, the low turnout appeared to be a coordinated decision among NPP supporters, with over 2.1 million individuals choosing not to vote as a form of protest. “It was almost as if they had a meeting and decided on the same message. No matter which constituency you went to, they all expressed the same sentiment: they were not voting,” he explained, acknowledging the significant impact of the abstention on the party’s prospects in the election.