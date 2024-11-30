Dr. Bawumia Expresses Gratitude to Ghanaians for Embracing His Bold Vision

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has expressed his deep appreciation to the people of Ghana for their enthusiastic acceptance of his bold solutions aimed at addressing the nation’s challenges.

During a visit to the Biakoye, Buem, and Guan constituencies in the Oti Region as part of his ongoing nationwide campaign tour, Dr. Bawumia highlighted the importance of the people’s readiness for new ideas and strategies to move Ghana forward. He emphasized that these solutions can only be fully realized if Ghanaians turn out in large numbers to vote on December 7.

“The Possibilities Bus was in the Biakoye, Buem, and Guan constituencies of the Oti Region on Friday as I continued my nationwide campaign tour. As the days draw near, I am heartened by the enthusiastic acceptance of my vision for Ghana—one where we build a confident nation with leaders and citizens eager to embrace new ideas and implement bold solutions to her challenges,” Dr. Bawumia said.

He further appealed to the electorate, urging them to show their support by voting on December 7. “With your massive support and turnout, we can make it possible,” he added.