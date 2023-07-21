Dr. Bawumia kills NPP’s ”break the 8”

Dr. Bawumia just threw a blow at someone in the NPP presidential primaries, and it has caused a lot of pain and anger in the party, putting their “break the 8” slogan at risk.

Dr. Bawumia told some delegates in Ashanti Region that, no one needs to be rich before becoming President of Ghana. He said he is a strategist and has own vision. Unfortunately for Dr. Bawumiah, Kennedy Agyapong is campaigning on the ticket of “the rich candidate” and suitable for the job.

Kennedy Agyapong has hit back strongly on Dr. Bawumia, and accused him of a bad strategist. Ken cited instances where the decisions of Dr. Bawumiah as the head of the economic management team, has caused him to lose millions of dollars.

Ken went further to suggest that the presidential candidates should do a clean campaign else the party will suffer and warned that no one should cross his line. He said those strategists should provide evidence of what they have achieved in government.

The Bawumiah team are defending him by saying, he worked with a team and the failures to produce good results was the doing of the team and not Dr. Bawumiah alone. “What a beautiful nonsense”

The reason the “break the 8” is dead, is because Ken has called for a clean campaign. In other words, they should campaign on their records and stop the sloganeering and deceit.

Now, which of the ten presidential candidates of the NPP can win any election in Ghana if they do a clean campaign? Ken has Assin North on his mind and the many lies and deceit of Dr. Bawumia during the 2016 general elections. Ken has realized that apart from the people in the NPP strongholds, the rest of Ghanaians have become clever, intelligent and decerning.

As I said before, my job is to give you choices so you can be well informed. When the candidates come to you, ask them what the price of a ball of kenkey was in 2016. What a liter of petrol was in 2016. What was the inflation rate in 2016. What was the cedi/dollar rate in 2016.

Ask the candidates what our public debt was in 2016. What was the price of cement in 2016. Ask Bawumiah if he still stands by his “exchange rate will expose you” theory. If they still blame COVID-19 and the Russian war for the mess we are in, drive them from your constituency.

Before you vote for Dr. Bawumia, compare what he said on videos in 2016 to the current economic mess. That will help you know him better.

Mahama reba.

Lawrence Appiah-Osei