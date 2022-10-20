Dr Bawumia Must Tell Us Government’s Plans To Salvage Our Cedi

So what’s preventing the Vice President from calming down this incessant tension glowing in the system by speaking about the economy, particularly the Cedi ?

What are government’s incubated measures meant to mitigate this unthinkable and perplexing Cedi situation that is arguably affecting almost everything we require to survive on ?

The current condition of the Cedi and the sudden muteness of the Head of the Economic Management Team about it, is actually eroding every positive achievement of this government, and making our government look hopeless and unconcerned.

Dr Bawumia must speak now than before.

If it is about lack of resources required to organize his then usual Lectures on our Economy, I can volunteer.

He really needs to talk to Ghanaians especially the Business Community. Or the blessing rains of the kingly lifestyle at the Jubile house has finally washed off his love for speaking on our Economy ?