Some prominent members within the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has condemned a seeming attack on the Vice President, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia amid the heat of who leads the party into the 2024 elections.

There have been some attacks believed to be coming from the camp of Allan Kojo Kyeremanteng to the effect that the Vice President was not suitable to lead the party because he wasn’t able to help Hajia Alima Mahama room losing the Nalerigu-Gambaga Constituency seat.

Meanwhile, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Northern Ghana and a former Constituency Chairman of Yagba Kubori, Akamara Bawa has described such insinuations as unhealthy and frivolous.

According to him, the NPP had performed creditably well in North East Region as compared to other areas.

Akamara Bawa in an interview averred that, there is not a single doubt that the percentage votes increase in North East cannot be compared to the abysmal performance and decline in other regions

He averred that Dr Bawumia has appealed to both Christian and Muslim communities as well the floating voters and would be the best candidate to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as the flagbearer in 2024.

According to Akamara Bawa, the youth of the Ghana both in the south and Northern Region are ready to defend and prove that Dr Bawumia was the one suitable to break the 8.

Akamara Bawa also maintained that in the current political dispensation, nobody should set aside Dr. Bawumia because the effect of such a decision would spell an electoral disaster for the NPP in 2024.

He explained that the NPP had only four seats in 2008 in the Northern Region, in 2012, the seats increased to 10 while in 2016, the seats further increased to 12 and in 2020, the Party had 16 seats in the Region due to the influence of Dr Bawumia.

He stressed that Bawumia is the best candidate for the Party for the 2024 presidential election.

He said, the performance of the Vice President, Dr Bawumia cannot be underestimated in the party and that, among all the possible personalities who have in one way or the order, expressed interest in leading the party in 2024, Bawumia stands tall among all.

He recalled the unforgettable role Dr Bawumiya played during 2012 election petition case at the Supreme Court.

He said, the Northern Region will soon become a new emerging trend and a voters’ hub for the NPP courtesy Dr Bawumia and that, the time has come for all supporters of the party to recognize that, the Dombo factor should also carry the mantle.

“Vice President Bawumia is a power broker in our great party and so, all the evil machinations against him will not stand,” he said.

He called on all to desist from the hate politics since it will divide the party.