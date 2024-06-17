Dr Bawumia’s Campaign Strategy Dazes NDC Paul Twum Barima Declares

The Member of Parliament for Dormaa East, honorable Paul Apraku Twum Barimah has revealed that members of the National Democratic Congress NDC and their flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama have been dazed by the strategic campaign style of the Vice President of Ghana and flagbearer of the NPP Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The Bawumia face to face, street to street, door to door shop to shop and joint to campaign strategy is taking shape across the various regions of the country.

The campaign has paved way for the Vice President and runninbmate of the NPP to walk on the streets of the various regions, districts and communities in the country to meet and interact with the citizens and engage in one-on-one discussions with the people while introducing his good policies and vision to them ahead of the December 7 general elections.

The vice president has so far visited all the 16 regions, beginning from the Eastern, region and ending in the Ashanti region.

According to honorable Twum Barimah, the strategy is greatly working for the NPP and the Flagbearer as his presence gets to pull huge crowd along in a quest to listen to his good policies and programs he has outlined for implementation from 2025.

“Dr Bawumia is doing something great and extraordinary on his campaign tour.

Walking on the streets and meeting food vendors, shop operators, and commuters, as well as Taxi, and Trotro drivers is very strategic and thefore giving the NPP the numbers, Paul Twum Barimah stated.

“This is also because the campaign message the Vice president is rolling out is stunning and gets to attract and pull the people along. The increasing numbers on the campaign tour is good for the party and we are replicating it in all the regions to sell the good message of the party, honorable Twum Barimah revealed.

“I can tell you that the NDC members are dazed by the high rate and level of crowd the Vice president is pulling across the regions with his iconic campaign Bus, with the inscription “IT IS POSSIBLE”, he explained.

I can Assure you that with this rate of campaign from the NPP and Dr Bawumia, Mahama and his NDC will fall out and lose the coming elections, honorable Twum Barimah added.

On Monday, April 29th, 2024, Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia embarked on a historic journey, launching his presidential campaign for the December 2024 elections. Surrounded by fervent supporters in the Eastern Region, Bawumia’s rallying cry for youth empowerment echoed nationwide.

He underscored the urgent need for innovative solutions to address the pressing challenges facing Ghana’s youth. Promising to lead the charge, Bawumia articulated a comprehensive vision focused on tackling unemployment, enhancing quality of life, and ensuring equitable opportunities for all.

Drawing from his experience as a problem solver, Bawumia emphasized the transformative potential of digitization and the vital role of the private sector in job creation. He envisioned Ghana emulating the successes of global tech giants, laying the groundwork for sustainable job growth independent of government finances.

At the core of his agenda are initiatives such as the establishment of a national identification system and the implementation of mobile money interoperability, both of which Vice President Bawumia has actively championed. These endeavours serve as foundational steps towards greater achievements in propelling Ghana into the League of developed nations.

Bawumia’s message resonated with hope and determination, underlining his unwavering commitment to empowering Ghana’s youth. Through initiatives aimed at improving access to credit and promoting financial inclusion, barriers to entrepreneurship could be dismantled, unlocking the full potential of Ghana’s youth.

As Bawumia continues his tour across Ghana, his message remains steadfast: the time for transformation is now. Together, every young Ghanaian can look forward to a future brimming with opportunity and prosperity.