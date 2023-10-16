Dr. Ben Asante speaks at 14th Session of UNCTAD’s Expert Meeting

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana National Gas Company Limited, Dr Ben KD Asante, was among speakers at the 14th Multi-year Expert Meeting of the United Nations Conference onTrade and Development (UNCTAD).

The Meeting was held from Monday, October 9 to Wednesday, October 11 at the Palais des Nations in Geneva, Switzerland.

Addressing participants of experts from a wide range of countries, Dr Asante talked about the oil and gas industry in Ghana.

He zeroed in on the policies guiding the industry in Ghana.

“The policy basically is to look at using some for power generation because it is like a direction that the government wants to take in terms of increasing our electricity penetration especially in the rural areas,” he said.

He later made the point that country-specific policies must be formulated to meet the needs of respective citizens.

The 14th session of the expert meeting is a neutral platform for sharing country experiences in terms of successful strategies and policies implemented at national, regional, and international levels to effectively manage commodity price volatility.

More precisely, the expert meeting assesses the links between commodity price volatility and key macroeconomic indicators in Commodity Dependent and Developing Countries (CDDCs), and the links between commodity price volatility and food security in net-food-importing countries.

The meeting in Geneva also discussed market and technology-based instruments that can help manage price risks.

The next session, to which the Ghana Gas boss has been invited, is scheduled to be held in Belgium.