Dr. Boardi elected chairman of ER Peace Council

The Eastern Regional (E/R) Peace Council has been reconstituted and new members sworn into office, with Dr. Mark Boadi, a representative from Identifiable Organizations, elected chairman of the body for the next four years.

The council is a 13-member board of eminent people drawn from various identifiable institutions and groups in the region, tasked with helping to establish sustainable peace.

Mrs. Joana Adzoa Opare, National Peace Council Governing Board member, led the new members in taking the official oath, oath of allegiance, and oath of secrecy, and urged them to perform their functions even-handedly to help maintain peace and security.

She noted that while Ghana was globally considered a haven of peace in the sub-region notorious for political instability and civil turmoil, the country was plagued with persistent disputes like chieftaincy, “fullbe” (Fulani menace), land, and recently, illegal mining, that sometimes erupted into violent conflicts.

She reminded the members of their role in preventing and curtailing such happenings by developing mechanisms for conflict prevention, management, resolution, and building sustainable peace.

Additionally, they are to advise the Eastern Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) and the Eastern Regional Security Council (REGSEC) on matters of conflict, as well as mediate in conflicts that are likely to erupt into violence and also intervene after law and order are restored.

While facilitating friendship, promoting trust, tolerance, goodwill, and reconciliation between communities, council members are also expected to engage in public education and raise awareness of conflict indicators in the region, as well as recommend to the RCC and REGSEC ways of improving the situation.

Mrs. Opare also asked the council members to be on alert for violent extremism and its connected actions, chieftaincy conflicts, “Fulbe,” and other violent acts, which constitute significant threats to both individual and group security.

“It is thus paramount that this council maintains these trajectories,” she added. “The prevention, reduction, and resolution of these conflicts will promote peace and security, which will lead to democratic and economic development.”

She also appealed to the government, businesses, and all stakeholders to continue working with the national peace council to achieve lasting peace, stressing, “It is only in a peaceful environment that we can continue to consolidate our economic gains.”

Mr. Seth Kwame Acheampong, Eastern Regional Minister, congratulated past members of the peace council for their contribution in preventing and resolving several chieftaincy disputes and other conflicts in the region, and urged them to keep up the good work.

He also reassured them of the RCC’s commitment to ensuring that members performed their obligations completely and thoroughly.

“I wish to reassure you of the support of my good self and the regional coordinating council to ensure the effective functioning of the regional peace council,” he said.

Very Rev. Fr. Andrew Kwami Dunyo, immediate past chairman of the regional peace council, stated that serving on the council was an honour and a wonderful experience, and that the events were eye-opening, adding, “it has changed my own attitude and perception about life.”

He exhorted the new members to be neutral, saying, “You may have your party affiliations or political colours, but as much as possible, remain neutral.”

“It gives you the moral integrity to talk about peace, and also to fulfil the mandate of the Peace Council.”

Dr. Mark Boadu, Chairman of the Regional Peace Council, emphasised the significance of peaceful cohabitation in enhancing living conditions, but expressed worry the region has been plagued by many conflicts, notably chieftaincy, which are hampering development.

“The regional peace council humbly calls on all traditional areas and chiefs in conflicts to give peace a chance,” he added. “Again, we implore institutions in charge of such cases to move quickly to ensure peace.”

He also pleaded for assistance in overcoming the peace council’s financial and logistical constraints, saying, “The council is calling on all, especially the RCC, municipal and district assemblies, corporate institutions, and individuals in the region to support the council in rolling out programmes.”