Dr. Bossman Asare Defends Electoral Commission’s Integrity Amid Calls for Removal of Officials

Dr. Bossman Asare, the Deputy Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) in charge of Corporate Affairs, has robustly rejected calls for the removal of EC officials, reaffirming the Commission’s commitment to transparency and efficiency in conducting Ghana’s elections.

In an interview with JoyNews, Dr. Asare expressed confidence in the EC’s performance, citing the country’s well-regarded electoral system across Africa. He emphasized that Ghana’s electoral process is grounded in law, with extensive domestic and international observation since the Commission’s leadership change in 2018.

“There are laws in this country, and since the Commission took over in 2018, there have been numerous observers, both domestic and international. The results are publicly available, and in terms of quality, Ghana is among the best in Africa when it comes to elections,” Dr. Asare stated.

Dr. Asare strongly dismissed accusations of incompetence directed at EC Chairperson Jean Mensa, attributing such calls to a lack of understanding of the Commission’s work. He insisted that the EC has consistently operated transparently, efficiently, and with cost-effectiveness. “If anyone is calling for the removal of someone at the EC, it means they don’t fully understand the work that has been done. The EC has been transparent, cost-efficient, and has done a lot for the country,” he remarked.

His comments come amidst mounting criticism, particularly from members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and businessman Novihoho Afaglo. Calls for the removal of Jean Mensa and her team have gained traction, especially among NDC supporters, including former President John Dramani Mahama’s camp.

Afaglo, a prominent NDC figure, recently accused Jean Mensa of mismanagement and incompetence during the 2024 elections, specifically citing delays in announcing results despite the main contender conceding. He claimed these delays created unnecessary unrest and raised questions about the EC’s credibility.