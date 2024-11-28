Dr. Brago Afrifa Sarpong Clinches Top Award at KNUST Medical School Graduation

Dr. Brago Afrifa Sarpong, a young medical student from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and an alumna of Yaa Asantewaa Secondary School in Kumasi, has been awarded the highest honor at KNUST’s 58th Congregation.

She was named the Best Graduating Student in the MBChB Medicine and Surgery program for the Class of 2024.

The exceptional achievement has drawn widespread admiration, particularly from her fellow old students of Yaa Asantewaa Secondary School, who have congratulated her on this remarkable feat. As a proud member of the Yaa Achiaa House (House 2) and Science 2 Class of 2018, Dr. Afrifa Sarpong’s academic prowess was evident from an early age. During her time at the school, she consistently demonstrated an unwavering passion for learning and excellence. In her third year, she stood out by winning multiple awards at the school’s Speech and Prize Giving Day, including the top honors in Elective Mathematics, Biology, Physics, Integrated Science, and being named the Overall Best Form Three Student.

Her outstanding performance continued throughout her academic journey. Dr. Afrifa Sarpong’s achievements peaked in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), where she secured straight A’s in all eight subjects. Her exceptional results earned her recognition at the West African Examinations Council’s Excellence Awards in 2019, where she was named the Second Best WASSCE Student in Ghana (2018) and the Third Best Student in West Africa.

Dr. Afrifa Sarpong’s academic journey led her to KNUST Medical School, where she pursued a six-year program, earning a Bachelor of Science in Human Biology in 2021 and graduating with a degree in Medicine and Surgery in 2024. Her exceptional merit also earned her a prestigious exchange program opportunity at the University of Michigan Medical School in 2023, further solidifying her status as a global scholar.

Reflecting on her success, Dr. Afrifa Sarpong credits her time management skills, which she developed during her years at Yaa Asantewaa Girls’ Senior High School. The structured schedule at YAGSHS instilled in her the discipline and planning abilities that have been integral to her success.

Her inspiring journey is a testament to the power of hard work, determination, and a commitment to excellence. Dr. Afrifa Sarpong’s achievements continue to shine as a beacon of inspiration for others, proving that with dedication and perseverance, greatness is achievable.

Congratulations, Dr. Brago Afrifa Sarpong, on this extraordinary accomplishment!