Dr. Cadman Mills Calls on President-Elect Mahama to Scrap E-Levy

Dr. Cadman Mills, the brother of the late former President John Evans Atta Mills, has made a passionate plea to President-Elect John Dramani Mahama to honour his campaign promise of scrapping the controversial E-Levy.

In a post on social media, Dr. Mills urged Mahama to act swiftly on his promise, stressing that the E-Levy has become a significant burden for many Ghanaians. “Mr. President-Elect, do the needful. Immediately scrap the E-Levy! It was a promise,” he said, echoing the frustrations of a large portion of the population who have been vocal in their opposition to the tax.

Dr. Mills also took the opportunity to clarify a misunderstanding regarding the IMF’s stance on the E-Levy, stating that the International Monetary Fund does not specifically mandate individual taxes like the E-Levy or the COVID tax. “The Fund mainly insists on the total revenues that must be mobilized, not in its detail,” he explained, suggesting that the government has the flexibility to explore alternative ways of generating revenue without relying on the controversial electronic transaction tax.

The E-Levy was introduced in 2022 as a tax on mobile money and other electronic transactions, and it was initially presented as a tool to alleviate Ghana’s economic challenges. However, its implementation sparked widespread criticism, with opponents arguing that it would undermine financial inclusion and impose undue hardship on everyday citizens. The tax became a flashpoint for protests, with many questioning its fairness and impact on the country’s economic recovery.

Dr. Mills’ appeal comes as many Ghanaians eagerly await President-Elect Mahama’s leadership, hoping that he will address pressing issues like the E-Levy and offer a more favorable economic environment.