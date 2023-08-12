Dr. Caesar motivates High Jumper Rose Yeboah

Rose Amoanimaa Yeboah, the African High Jump Queen was met and presented with Lina Energy Tea from Dr. Caesar.

Dr. Caesar who is a keen Athletics lover called on other corporate bodies and the government through the Ministry of Youth and Sports to turn their focus on athletics.

He believes Ghana can rule Africa through sports again especially Athletics also known as Track an Field.

He recommended Lina Energy Tea to the general public especially sports men and women.

The presentation was done in Cape Coast by Athletics organiser James Thompson aka Bakayano.

Rose Yeboah recently won the High Jump event at the World University Games and broke the national record with a jump of 1.94m.

She has been selected for the 2023 World Athletics Championship in Budapest and there is hope that she will make a name for herself and the nation.