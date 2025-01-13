Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson Confirms NDC’s Commitment to Reintroducing Road Tolls

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, the Finance Minister-designate, has reaffirmed the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) intention to reintroduce road tolls in Ghana.

Speaking during his vetting by Parliament’s Appointments Committee on January 13, 2025, Dr. Forson stated that the government remains committed to its promise of reinstating the collection of tolls on public roads.

He emphasized that this policy was in line with the NDC’s longstanding position. “The NDC indicated from Day 1 that the road tolls will come back. We are not running away from it,” Dr. Forson said. He further recalled a statement by former Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, who had also pledged to bring back the tolls. “We are a party that sticks to our promises,” Forson asserted, assuring the committee that the government would follow through on this commitment.

The reintroduction of road tolls marks a reversal of a policy that was enacted in November 2021 under former Finance Minister, Kenneth Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta, who abolished all tolls on public roads and bridges. The move was met with mixed reactions, with supporters arguing it would reduce congestion and improve road infrastructure financing, while critics raised concerns about its potential impact on the public and infrastructure maintenance.

As the NDC moves forward with this pledge, discussions surrounding the tolls’ implementation and their broader implications for funding and development will likely continue to shape the national debate.