Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, Outlines Vision for Economic Growth and Fiscal Reform

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, Ghana’s Minister of Finance-designate, has committed to refocusing the government’s efforts on strengthening the microeconomy and real sector to drive sustainable economic growth.

During his appearance before the Appointments Committee of Parliament on January 13, 2025, he emphasized the importance of a holistic approach that not only addresses the macroeconomy but also ensures growth in sectors that directly impact the livelihoods of Ghanaians.

Dr. Forson noted that the government’s growth strategy would center on developing the real sector, specifically highlighting key areas such as agriculture and agri-business, micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), power, petroleum and hydrocarbons, infrastructure, and mining and quarry industries.

In addressing Ghana’s revenue mobilisation challenges, Dr. Forson expressed confidence in the country’s potential to significantly improve tax collection. He outlined plans to introduce stronger compliance measures within the country’s tax administration, aimed at promoting transparency and accountability, thereby fostering public trust and encouraging voluntary compliance.

“We will regularly engage businesses, civil society, and development partners to fashion inclusive revenue strategies that consider the needs and contributions of all sectors,” he said. The Finance Minister-designate also highlighted the importance of focusing on non-tax revenue, an often overlooked area with considerable potential.

On the issue of public expenditure management, Dr. Forson called for a paradigm shift in how the government manages its finances. He proposed decentralizing budget implementation by making sector ministers directly responsible for their own budgets. This reform aims to enhance efficiency and accountability in the use of public funds.

“We shall prioritize public expenditures that drive inclusive growth and job creation, particularly given the current economic conditions,” he added.

Dr. Forson’s vision, marked by an emphasis on sectoral growth, improved fiscal governance, and effective public spending, reflects his commitment to guiding Ghana towards a more resilient and inclusive economy.