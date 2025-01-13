Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, Pledges Comprehensive VAT Reforms to Ease Burden on Businesses

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, Ghana’s Finance Minister-designate, has outlined a bold plan to overhaul the country’s Value Added Tax (VAT) regime in a bid to address what he described as a chaotic and distorted tax system.

During his appearance at the Appointments Committee of Parliament on January 13, 2025, Dr. Forson acknowledged the growing frustrations among businesses, which have raised concerns about unpredictable tax policies and administrative inefficiencies in VAT implementation.

In his remarks, Dr. Forson assured that the government would undertake a comprehensive review of the VAT regime, a reform initiative that aligns with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) manifesto. The primary goal, he said, would be to ease the financial strain on businesses and households by addressing the structural flaws in the current system.

One of the key components of Dr. Forson’s reform plan is the abolition of the COVID Levy, which he believes has been an additional financial burden on both individuals and businesses. This move has been anticipated by many, particularly those in the private sector, who have long argued that the levy was a barrier to growth in the post-pandemic recovery phase.

Further, Dr. Forson confirmed that the government would reverse the previous decision to decouple the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) and the National Health Insurance Levy (NHIL) from VAT, a policy that many critics said distorted the tax structure. These steps, according to the Minister-designate, would bring greater alignment to the system and restore fairness to the distribution of VAT proceeds.

In another significant measure, Dr. Forson revealed plans to reduce the effective VAT rate, which has been a point of contention for many businesses struggling with high operating costs. By lowering this rate, the government hopes to alleviate the burden on consumers and stimulate economic activity, particularly in sectors hard hit by the ongoing economic challenges.

Dr. Forson also announced that the government would raise the VAT registration threshold, which would exempt smaller businesses from collecting VAT. This decision is particularly welcome news for micro and small enterprises, which often find the VAT system cumbersome and disproportionately expensive to comply with. The increased threshold will allow these businesses to focus on growth without the added pressure of complex tax obligations.

Moreover, the Finance Minister-designate stressed the importance of improving public compliance with VAT rules, committing to a nationwide education campaign. The aim is to ensure that businesses and consumers understand the tax system and their responsibilities, reducing instances of evasion and ensuring greater transparency in tax collection.

While these proposed reforms offer a ray of hope for businesses that have been grappling with the complexities of VAT administration, critics may question whether the changes will be implemented swiftly enough to meet the immediate needs of the economy. Ghana’s private sector has been vocal about the need for a more predictable and streamlined tax system, and this reform could be a crucial step in restoring investor confidence and supporting economic stability.

The proposed VAT reforms are part of Dr. Forson’s broader agenda to foster a more business-friendly environment and improve the country’s tax revenue base. However, it remains to be seen how quickly these measures will be enacted and whether they will deliver the relief that businesses and households desperately need.