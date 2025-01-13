Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson Reflects on Shared History with Minority Leader During Vetting

In an engaging moment during his vetting by Parliament’s Appointments Committee on January 13, 2025, Finance Minister-designate Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson shared a light-hearted recollection of his history with Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, offering a glimpse into their longstanding personal and professional relationship.

Dr. Forson, with a smile, recounted their shared political journey, recalling how they had planned to enter Parliament together. “Mr Chairman, myself, and the Minority Leader have a history. We planned to enter this chamber together. Unfortunately, on his first attempt, he couldn’t make it, and I made it. Mr Chairman, he lost that primary, and I won. And today, I’m one term older than him. Mr Chairman, I’m his senior,” he remarked, prompting laughter among the committee members.

The jovial exchange, while humorous, underscored the deep connection between the two politicians, who both have roots in private sector business before entering politics. Dr. Forson elaborated further, revealing that despite their political rivalry, they have known each other for years. “He’s older than me—just four months. Same year. We are two constituencies apart. We used to do private sector business even before we all entered here. And we’ve known ourselves growing up,” he shared.

Yet, even as Dr. Forson reflected on their camaraderie, he was quick to underscore the professionalism required in their respective roles. “Everyone knows the relationship between us. But working with him didn’t stop me from doing my work. And it didn’t stop him from also doing his work. And so to add to colleagues, we may have relationships, but it should not stop you from doing the work. You should work for God and country,” he advised the committee, reminding his colleagues of the importance of prioritising national interests over personal ties.

The humorous moment provided a brief respite from the otherwise intense vetting process, highlighting Dr. Forson’s ability to balance lightheartedness with professionalism as he navigates the challenges of his potential new role. It also offered a window into the unique and often unseen relationships that shape the workings of Ghana’s political landscape.