Dr. Catherine Chang delivers confidence through invisibly noticed transformations

Plastic surgery is more than what we see on the surface. Whether elective, necessary, reconstruction, or transformative plastic surgery aids people in their journey towards living life as their best selves. A decision not taken lightly; plastic surgery is a choice for many patients looking to feel more comfortable in their own skin. Dr. Catherine Chang helps people regain confidence and restore normalcy to their lives through her practice in Beverly Hills, CA.

D​r. Catherine Chang is known worldwide for her trademarked approach NakedBeauty MD™. Her method is centered around work that is invisible yet transformative. “A good plastic surgeon understands you want noticeable results, but they will do it in a way that looks natural,” states Dr. Chang. “While your results should be noticeable, the work shouldn’t be.” Blending the surgical work to a patient’s outward appearance makes Dr. Chang’s work seem invisible.

This is what helps people regain that confidence. “People come to plastic surgeons for many personal reasons, sometimes traumatic, and it’s crucial to restore feelings of empowerment for the patient,” explains Dr. Chang. “When a patient leaves our office feeling stronger than when they walked in, they have the tools to bring normalcy back into their lives.”

D​r. Catherine Chang isn’t afraid to approach plastic surgery in an empathetic and practical way. “The last thing I want my patients to hear is people exclaiming they had plastic surgery,” says Dr. Chang. “I want people to notice not only how great they look but how they feel.” Taking her patients’ requests to heart, Dr. Chang focuses on results that enhance their natural beauty.

A​n expert in working with cancer patients and trauma victims, Dr. Chang combines her passion with her analytical skills to increase the quality of life for people who deserve it the most. “Many of my patients have been through so much and come out of it stronger,” says Dr. Chang. “They deserve a surgeon who promotes their strengths and delivers excellent work.” Proud of her patients and focused on her work Dr. Catherine Chang changes people’s lives inside and outside her office.