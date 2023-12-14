Dr. Chanita Foster and KJM Foundation’s Heartwarming Gift of Clean Water

In a heartwarming conclusion to 2023, American Global Ambassador Dr. Chanita Foster, in tandem with the KJM Foundation, orchestrated a meaningful gift that transcends the boundaries of festive celebrations – the gift of CLEAN WATER.

The journey began when Dr. Chanita Foster received a call from the visionary American Entrepreneur, Nehemiah Davis, the founder of the Nehemiah Davis Foundation. Davis, driven by a desire to make a significant impact during his travels to Ghana for December events, sought a solution that would resonate with the spirit of the season. The answer was clear and compelling – Clean Water for Christmas.

It became the perfect gift, carrying the promise of transformative change. This altruistic initiative gained momentum as Dr. Foster’s foundation, Beyond the Game, joined forces with Kojo Jones and the KJM Foundation. The collaboration had already borne fruit in the form of over 10 impactful projects in the past two years. A testament to their shared commitment, Dr. Foster and Jones had pledged to collaborate on five projects each year – a promise that Dr. Foster has steadfastly upheld. As the year draws to a close, this collaborative effort not only exemplifies the true spirit of giving but also serves as a beacon of hope for a better tomorrow.

The gift of water, bestowed upon communities in need, symbolizes a commitment to fostering positive change, one drop at a time. In the realm of philanthropy, Dr. Chanita Foster and her partners which include AngelRae Entertainment, have not only gifted clean water but also sown the seeds for a brighter and more sustainable future.