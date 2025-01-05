Dr. Clement Apaak Criticizes Akufo-Addo’s Free SHS Policy, Cites Debt and Examination Issues

The debate over President Nana Akufo-Addo’s flagship Free Senior High School (SHS) policy continues to gather momentum, with Dr. Clement Apaak, Member of Parliament for Builsa South, offering fresh criticism.

During an interview on Starr Today on Starr FM, Dr. Apaak argued that while the policy has been lauded by the government, its true legacy lies not in its successes but in the mounting debt it has incurred.

“Look, if we want to be honest, Free SHS is not Akufo-Addo’s legacy. It is indebtedness to Free Senior High School, which is the information available—nothing more, nothing less,” Dr. Apaak stated, stressing that the financial burden of the policy outweighs its intended benefits.

The MP pointed to the significant debts the government has accrued as a result of the program, noting that the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) had been delayed in releasing recent Senior High School results due to an outstanding debt of 118 million Ghana cedis owed by the government.

Dr. Apaak further criticized the policy for contributing to a rise in examination malpractices since the first batch of students under the Free SHS program took their exams in 2020. He suggested that these ongoing challenges reflect deeper issues with the program’s implementation and its long-term sustainability.

“The President failed to tell you that examination malpractices since the first batch, or the first cohorts of the current policy who wrote their exams since 2020, have skyrocketed,” he added, urging that these concerns be addressed in any future discussions about the policy.

Dr. Apaak’s remarks reflect ongoing tensions surrounding the Free SHS policy, with critics questioning its financial viability and the broader impact on the education system.