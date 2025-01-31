DR Congo Conflict: Forum of Kings, Queens and Traditional Leaders of Africa Calls for Peace 

Following the recent conflict and humanitarian crisis in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Torgbiga Amenya Fiti V, President of the Forum of Kings, Queens, Sultans, Sheikhs, Princes, and Traditional Leaders of Africa has called for peace, brotherhood and a show of love and humanity to restore calm.

In a statement issued on Thursday, January 30, 2024, Torgbiga Amenya Fiti V soberly reflected: “With heavy hearts, we, the Forum of Kings, Queens, Sultans, Sheikhs, Princes, and Traditional Leaders of Africa, watch in deep sorrow the unfolding tragedy in Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). The relentless violence, displacement of innocent families, and growing humanitarian catastrophe demand the urgent attention of the global community.”

He noted that traditional leaders are not only custodians of the people’s heritage but also guardians of their peace and dignity.

“Africa’s history has taught us that conflicts among brothers and neighbors leave wounds that last for generations Today, Goma cries out for peace, justice, and urgent relief – In moments of crisis, we must not look at borders, ethnicities, or political differences—we must look at each other as fellow human beings. To our Congolese brothers and sisters, we stand with you in these dark times. Your pain is our pain, your tears are our tears, and your suffering must be a call to conscience for all of Africa and the world,” Torgbiga Amenya Fiti V said.

The President of the Forum of Kings, Queens and Traditional Leaders of Africa called on all parties involved in the conflict within and outside the DRC, to embrace dialogue and seek peaceful solutions, urging all African nations and global leaders to rise above political interests and recognize the sanctity of human life.

Appeal To The International Community:

Torgbiga Amenya Fiti V appealed for an immediate intervention in the crisis by the United Nations (UN), urging the UN Security Council to act swiftly to prevent further bloodshed, restore security, and protect innocent lives in Goma, while emphasizing the need to dispatch a special mission to the region to ensure that peace is not just restored but sustained.

Brotherly Support from African Nations:

He also called for brotherly support from African nations, particularly those in the Great Lakes region, to prioritize peace over conflict.

“The spirit of Ubuntu—I am because we are must guide our actions. No nation thrives when its neighbor is in flames,” he underscored.

Humanitarian Assistance:

Torgbiga Amenya Fiti V’s statement further appealed to relief organizations and global partners to urgently extend their hands in aid to the displaced, the wounded, and the hungry.

“The children of Goma deserve safety. The women seeking refuge deserve protection. The elderly deserve dignity in their twilight years,” he emphasized.

On Peace Talks and Lasting Solutions, the statement urged all parties to lay down arms and embrace genuine peace talks, where justice, reconciliation, and stability become the foundation for a lasting solution, emphasizing that war has never built a nation but peace and unity can.

Sending a solemn message to Rwanda and neighboring countries in the region, Torgbiga Amenya Fiti V reminded them not to forget that what affects one part of Africa affects all.

“The blood that runs through our veins is the same. The land we call home is shared. Let us not allow history to repeat itself with division and destruction. Instead, let us hold hands as Africans, as one family, and choose the path of peace.”

Closing Call for Prace:

In conclusion, the statement noted that Africa has come too far to be pulled back by the weight of war. “Our ancestors fought for unity and prosperity—not for bloodshed among brothers, reaffirming the message: Enough is enough.”

The Forum extended prayers, voices, and it’s unwavering support to the people of Goma, again calling on the African Union, the United Nations, and all global powers of conscience to act swiftly, with wisdom and with compassion to bring lasting peace to the troubled region.

“May peace return to Goma. May hope be restored to the hearts of its people. And may Africa stand as a continent where love and unity triumph over division and despair,” the statement concluded.