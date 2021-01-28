The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Parliament has passed a vote of no-confidence against Prime Minister Sylvestre Ilunga Ilunkamba in a parliament plenary session held in Kinshasa.

The Prime Minister’s dismissal on Wednesday evening follows a motion of no confidence filed against him citing his inability in the management of the country since the installation of the government of President Felix Tshisekedi.

The vote took place in the absence of the Prime Minister, who had refused to respond to the invitation of the provisional office of parliament, which he considers illegitimate under the constitution and internal regulations of parliament.

The PM’s impeachment and his government garnered a large majority of votes in the absence of MPs loyal to ex-President Joseph Kabila who decided not to take part in the vote.

According to members of the Front Commun pour le Congo (FCC, pro-Kabila party), the provisional office does not have the capacity to organize this vote, according to the constitution.

In a letter addressed to members of the provisional office of parliament and to deputies on Wednesday morning, Sylvestre Ilunga stressed that the proceedings against his government violate the rules and the rule of law in the country.

Appointed by the president in May 2019, Prime Minister Ilunga was the head of the coalition government set up by ex-president Joseph Kabila and Felix Tshisekedi to govern together after the elections at the end of 2018.

But since December 2020, Felix Tshisekedi announced the end of the coalition and began a series of consultations to find a new majority in parliament.

He accuses Joseph Kabila’s former partners of wanting to sabotage his action at the head of the country since his inauguration.