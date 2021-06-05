Congo
Following the decline in seismic activity of volcano Nyiragongo over the past four days, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is planning a gradual return of displaced people of Goma, said DRC government spokesman Patrick Muyaya on Friday.

Prime Minister Sama Lukonde has presented to government members a report of the Goma Volcano Observatory on the volcano that burst into activity on May 22, the spokesman said, adding that the government plans the return “based on security and health parameters in this period of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Meanwhile, the government once again called on the population to remain vigilant, listen to information, and strictly observe the instructions of the provincial authorities.

Goma, capital of the DRC’s north-eastern province of North Kivu, is home to two active volcanoes, namely Nyamulagira and Nyiragongo.

Nyiragongo erupted on May 22, killing at least 32 people. More than 400,000 people have hastily sought refuge in Sake and other surrounding cities of Goma after authorities ordered on May 27 the evacuation of several neighborhoods in Goma that were haunted by the risk of a possible second eruption of Nyiragongo.

