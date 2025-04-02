DR Congo President Commutes Death Sentences of American Coup Participants

President Félix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has granted a presidential pardon to three American nationals involved in a failed May 2023 coup attempt, commuting their death sentences to life imprisonment.

The decision, announced late Tuesday by presidential spokesperson Tina Salama, applies to Marcel Malanga, a Utah-born individual, and two other U.S. citizens convicted alongside 34 Congolese co-conspirators.

The group was found guilty by a Kinshasa military court in September 2023 for attacking the residence of Vital Kamerhe, then Vice-Prime Minister and current candidate for Speaker of the National Assembly, and attempting to storm the Palais de la Nation, the presidential office. The foiled plot underscored persistent political tensions in the DRC, which has faced repeated instability since Tshisekedi’s contested 2018 election.

Salama emphasized that the commutation aligns with the president’s constitutional authority and follows international human rights critiques of the death penalty. While the DRC retains capital punishment in law, executions have been rare in recent years. The move may also reflect diplomatic considerations, as U.S. officials had previously raised concerns about the trial’s fairness and treatment of the defendants.

The pardons leave 34 Congolese participants still facing death sentences, though analysts suggest further clemency could follow. The decision arrives amid heightened political sensitivities, with Kamerhe poised to assume a key legislative role and Tshisekedi navigating domestic and international pressure to stabilize the resource-rich nation.

Human rights groups have cautiously welcomed the move but urge broader judicial reforms. The case highlights ongoing challenges in balancing justice, sovereignty, and international relations in a country still grappling with the legacy of conflict and governance crises.